Vancouver Cheap Eats: 6 spots for ramen you have to try

Manisha Singh
|
Dec 17 2021, 5:50 pm
@taishokencanada/Instagram
There is no shortage of slurp-able ramen in Vancouver, but where can one go to find cheap ramen that doesn’t sacrifice taste or quality?

From the thickness and flavour of the broth to the integrity of the noodles, we did some serious digging to curate this list just for you.

Here are six of the best places for affordable ramen in Vancouver that won’t disappoint your tastebuds:

Ramen Danbo

 

A post shared by Ramen Danbo Canada (@ramendanbo_ca)

Ramen Danbo specializes in traditional Tonkotsu ramen, which is super popular in Japan. Its Classic Ramen goes for just $10.95 a bowl. If you’re feeling wild, spend a few extra dollars and try something new.

Address: 1333 Robson Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-559-8112

Address: 1833 West 4 Avenue, Vancouver
Phone: 778- 379-8977

Facebook | Instagram

Marutama Ramen

Marutama Ramen serves lip-smacking ramen for under $18. Most of its bowls are between $13 – $15, including its Tan-men Ramen for $13.90, made with creamy chicken broth, boiled cabbage, spinach, carrot, sugar snap, mushroom, green onion and thin noodles.

Address: 270 Robson Street, Vancouver

Address: 2858 Main Street, Vancouver

Address: 780 Bidwell Street, Vancouver

Facebook | Instagram

Taishoken Ramen

Taishoken Ramen is known for its thick and rich broth, and all of its ramen dishes are under $15. You can upsize to a combo with your choice of side.

Address: 515 Abbott Street, Vancouver
Phone: 778-737-3805

Facebook | Instagram

Kintaro

 

A post shared by Kintaro ramen (@kintaro_vancouver)

The Shoyu Ramen at Kintaro is a must-try, especially for only $12.60. You can try their specialty BBQ pork ramen for a few extra bucks that come in four different flavours.

Address: 788 Denman Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-682-7568

Facebook | Instagram

Benkei

 

A post shared by Benkei Ramen (@benkeiramen)

If you’re the type of person who says “ramen is life,” then do yourself a favour and head over to Benkei. It’s where you’ll slurp up every bit of your flavourful ramen without leaving a drop behind. Its Shoyu Ramen is $13.25, and Curry Ramen is $15.50.

Address: 545 West Broadway, Vancouver
Phone: 604- 568-6178

Facebook | Instagram

The Ramen Butcher

 

A post shared by The Ramen Butcher (@theramenbutcher)

The Ramen Butcher serves up fresh and authentic ramen that is far from disappointing. It has over 10 types of ramen on the menu, including Classic, Orange Miso, Coconut Curry, Spicy Chestnut Miso, and so much more. The Classic goes for $14.50 a bowl.

Address: 223 Georgia Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-806-4646

Facebook | Instagram

