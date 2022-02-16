Canucks getting ready to wear popular Flying Skate jersey again

For the second straight practice, the Vancouver Canucks were breaking in new equipment.

Special equipment.

In the latest clue that the black Flying Skate jersey will be coming back this season, the Canucks were decked out in black helmets, gloves, and pants, with yellow and red trim. Head coach Bruce Boudreau was even rocking a retro Canucks track suit on Sunday.

We got our first clue that the Flying Skate was making a comeback last October, when new versions of the Adidas-made jerseys were available for purchase. Wyatt Arndt wrote in The Athletic that he heard it will be brought back as a third jersey, meaning that it’ll be worn regularly.

Then, just before Christmas, Thatcher Demko was spotted wearing Kirk McLean tribute gear at practice. Noticeably, the Canucks didn’t share images of Demko’s look on social media at the time, but that has changed now.

Demko was seen sporting a replica of McLean’s old mask, with a throwback blocker, trapper, and stick, to go with all-black goalie pads. It’s a spectacular look that caught the eye of McLean himself.

“I am speechless,” the former Canucks goalie said on social media. “So awesome, much appreciated, [Thatcher Demko].”

“They turned out awesome,” Demko replied.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kirk McLean (@1kirkmclean)

We’re still waiting on official word from the Canucks, though Daniel Wagner of Glacier Media reports that the team will wear this classic 1990s uniform at Rogers Arena on February 24 against the Calgary Flames.

After a fan vote, the Canucks last wore their black Flying Skate uniform during the 2019–20 season to celebrate the team’s 50th anniversary. It was a hit with fans then, and it’s sure to be again now.

Given that this season is already more than halfway done, it would seem unlikely that the Canucks would reintroduce a popular look only to shelve it again in a couple months.

There are rumblings that all 32 NHL teams will introduce new reverse retro jerseys for the start of next season, but perhaps that’ll take the place of a different alternate uniform.

What are the Canucks going to do with their heritage jersey, which was introduced in 2019? I’m only speculating, but maybe this is a clue: the heritage jersey is the only current look on sale on the Canucks-owned Vanbase.ca website. It’s been on sale for a number of weeks.