Boudreau using wrestling fandom to fuel Canucks' newest postgame tradition

Adam Laskaris
Feb 13 2022, 6:53 pm
Vancouver Canucks/ Twitter

The Vancouver Canucks might still be a ways off from being a Stanley Cup winner, but in the meantime, they’ll still be fighting for a championship belt.

Canucks head coach Bruce Boudreau put his latest stamp on the team newest postgame tradition — awarding a wrestling belt to the team’s player of the game.

A noted wrestling fan, Boudreau decided it was time to spice things up in the Canucks locker room.

“One of the things I’ve thought for a long time is that we.. didn’t have anything to bring us together after a big win,” Boudreau said. “So I went out online got something that I’d like to start. Whoever gets it, has gotta say a little something, and then he’ll hang it in his stall until we win the next game.”

After scoring the game-winning goal in a 3-2 over Toronto on Saturday, Juho Lammikko was the first recipient of the Canucks’ new victory belt.

“It is sometimes for a warrior, a hero, a guy that maybe won every faceoff he took, or scored the game-winner. I’m giving it to Lammer [Lammikko] for the first night,” Boudreau said.

Even Canucks owner Francesco Aquilini seemed to be loving the new tradition.

The Canucks return to action Thursday evening against the Sharks, with puck drop set for 7:30 pm PT at San Jose’s SAP Center.

