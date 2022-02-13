Boudreau using wrestling fandom to fuel Canucks' newest postgame tradition

The Vancouver Canucks might still be a ways off from being a Stanley Cup winner, but in the meantime, they’ll still be fighting for a championship belt.

Canucks head coach Bruce Boudreau put his latest stamp on the team newest postgame tradition — awarding a wrestling belt to the team’s player of the game.

A noted wrestling fan, Boudreau decided it was time to spice things up in the Canucks locker room.

“One of the things I’ve thought for a long time is that we.. didn’t have anything to bring us together after a big win,” Boudreau said. “So I went out online got something that I’d like to start. Whoever gets it, has gotta say a little something, and then he’ll hang it in his stall until we win the next game.”

After scoring the game-winning goal in a 3-2 over Toronto on Saturday, Juho Lammikko was the first recipient of the Canucks’ new victory belt.

“It is sometimes for a warrior, a hero, a guy that maybe won every faceoff he took, or scored the game-winner. I’m giving it to Lammer [Lammikko] for the first night,” Boudreau said.

Even Canucks owner Francesco Aquilini seemed to be loving the new tradition.

Love this. Big win tonight. https://t.co/lwLI1hX3qW — Francesco Aquilini (@fr_aquilini) February 13, 2022

The Canucks return to action Thursday evening against the Sharks, with puck drop set for 7:30 pm PT at San Jose’s SAP Center.