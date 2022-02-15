Canucks allowed sold-out crowds again beginning this weekend

Sold-out crowds will once again be allowed at Vancouver Canucks home games, as well as other sporting events in British Columbia.

The BC government announced today that it is easing a number of COVID-19 restrictions. Beginning tomorrow night at 11:59 pm, there will be no more capacity restrictions for indoor seated events.

Mask-wearing is still required, and entry will continue to be only allowed for people that are double-vaccinated.

“The restrictions with respect to social gatherings and public events will be lifted, effective 11:59pm tomorrow,” said Premier John Horgan, who pointed out that British Columbians got vaccinated in “record numbers.”

It’s welcome news for the Vancouver Canucks, which have been playing with 50% capacity restrictions at Rogers Arena since December. The Canucks last hosted a game at 100% capacity on December 14. Their next home game is set for this Saturday against the Anaheim Ducks.

Two nights later, the Seattle Kraken will make their first-ever regular-season visit to Rogers Arena.

While every arena in the United States remained at full capacity during the Omicron wave, the Canucks enjoyed the loosest restrictions among Canadian NHL teams. Restrictions in Ontario, Quebec, and Manitoba were far harsher than in British Columbia, with many games being played with zero capacity or mere hundreds of fans in attendance. Alberta was also restricted to 50% capacity, but unlike BC, eating and drinking at games were banned.

This news will also be welcomed by other sports teams currently playing in the Lower Mainland, including the Vancouver Warriors, Vancouver Giants, and Abbotsford Canucks.

The Vancouver Whitecaps play their first game at BC Place in less than three weeks. BC Place will also host the Canada Sevens rugby tournament beginning on April 16.