Reverse Retro jerseys are making a comeback for all 32 NHL teams: report

The Reverse Retro is making a return.

Chris Smith of Icethetics confirmed earlier this week that the popular alternate jersey program would make a comeback for the 2022-23 season.

“There had been whispers about it for a while, but now I’m confident in reporting that it is happening for sure,” Smith said in a video podcast on YouTube.

The Reverse Retro series marked the first time every NHL team was included in an alternate jersey rollout, using elements from each franchise’s past to create the line. It was designed to last just one season.

All 32 teams, including the Seattle Kraken, are expected to participate in the rollout once again and will feature new designs, according to Smith.

“The designs will be different from what we got in 2020, and I hear that some teams are even bending the definition of reverse retro,” he said. “What that means exactly, I don’t know, but it should give all the concept artists out there something fun to play with for the next couple of months.”

The reverse retro concept involves picking old jerseys from a franchise’s past and giving them a remix, with many teams opting for some bold new looks.

The original Reverse Retro concept was two and a half years in the making, according to Dan Near, the Head of Adidas Hockey.

“We realized that fans love retro, but in 2018, there was a fan survey on about the best jerseys of all-time. Well 22 of the 25 of those were either retro, or even defunct team looks,” Near told Daily Hive in November 2020.

“We don’t just want to recreate the past. There needs to be progress, there needs to be ‘new’ in everything we do in this partnership. And that’s where ‘your colours, your retros reversed’ came from.”