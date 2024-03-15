South Burnaby's two new NHL-sized ice rinks to open next month

At long last, the brand-new Rosemary Brown Recreation Centre in the Edmonds neighbourhood in South Burnaby is set to open.

The City of Burnaby announced yesterday the new ice rink complex will officially open to the public on Tuesday, April 2, 2024.

“It will be great to open the doors to this wonderful community hub where residents can gather, connect and be active,” said Mayor Mike Hurley in a statement.

“I look forward to seeing Burnaby residents of all ages enjoying Rosemary Brown Recreation Centre.”

The facility at 7789 18th Street is immediately adjacent to Byrne Creek Community secondary school and the 51-acre future Southgate City neighbourhood, and it is within walking distance of SkyTrain Edmonds Station.

Designed by architectural firm HCMA, the complex features two NHL-sized ice rinks, a skate shop, a concession, meeting and multi-purpose rooms, warm-side arena viewing behind glass, and an outdoor rooftop patio.

The building also incorporates an extensive use of mass-timber materials to provide it with a warm and inviting feel, including the beams that support the expansive rooftop.

In 2021, Burnaby City Council approved the arena’s naming after Rosemary Brown, a prominent local NDP MLA between 1972 and 1986, and the first Black woman elected to a provincial legislature in Canada.

The project, which was originally pegged at $50 million for its cost, has faced extensive delays.

Construction first began in 2019 for a scheduled completion in Fall 2021, but this original timeline was initially impacted by delays in the shipment of the pre-fabricated mass-timber materials due to the pandemic. The completion and opening date was then pushed to Spring/Summer 2022, then Fall 2023, and finally to Spring 2024.

Rosemary Brown Recreation Centre represents the first project in the City of Burnaby’s building boom this decade of new municipally-owned and operated major community and recreation facilities to better meet the needs of the growing population.

The forthcoming projects later this decade include the redevelopments of Cameron Recreation Complex in Lougheed Town Centre, Confederation Park Community Centre in Capitol Hill, and Burnaby Lake Aquatic Centre, which has since gone back to its drawing board in design due to escalating construction costs. A new major community centre is also planned for Brentwood Town Centre.