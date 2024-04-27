Roger Neilson statue fenced off after Canucks fans climbed it

The Roger Neilson statue at Rogers Arena now sits behind a fence, days after a Vancouver Canucks fan was filmed climbing it.

Following the Canucks’ Game 1 win over the Nashville Predators, a fan climbed the statue to put a 2024 playoff towel on it. Others have been seen climbing the statue, fans say on social media.

This was the funniest thing ever pic.twitter.com/DDSIclEY2f — y – Liv ✨️🎷🐗 (@HuggyxHoggy) April 22, 2024

A fan attending last night’s viewing party uploaded a photo to social media showing that the statue had been fenced off, with a Canucks spokesperson confirming in an email to Daily Hive that they did so due to safety concerns. They did, however, choose to leave a 2024 playoff towel on it.

Taking no chances. Nielsen statue now fenced off and towel made permanent. #Canucks pic.twitter.com/Kfrdg1u0bO — X- Justin Credible (@JustinLai01) April 27, 2024

Towel power was born during the Canucks’ Cinderella run to the Stanley Cup Final in 1982. Neilson put a towel on the end of a hockey stick in Chicago during Game 2 of the conference final — a sarcastic gesture to mock the referee who had called a string of penalties against Vancouver. Tiger Williams and some other Canucks players joined in.

Neilson was ejected from the game and Vancouver lost 4-1.

But when the Canucks returned home for Game 3, fans at the Pacific Coliseum were waving white towels. They won the next three games in a row and advanced to the Stanley Cup Final.