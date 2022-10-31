Canucks to host "major news" press conference on Monday

The Vancouver Canucks have certainly made Monday more interesting.

The Canucks, in a somewhat cryptic announcement, are set to host what the team is describing as a “major news press conference” on Monday, October 31 at 2:30 pm PT at Rogers Arena.

There’s plenty of speculation buzzing as to what the “major news” could be, with local pundits speculating everything from a new naming rights deal for Rogers Arena to the announcement of an extension for Rogers TV deal to a new radio deal.

Another rumour circulating amongst fans suggests the announcement could be in relation to an outdoor game with the neighbouring Seattle Kraken.

Each has a varying degree of a “major” element to it.

Insider Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff said in a tweet Sunday that the announcement is “not hockey operations related” and wouldn’t involve “personnel moves or anything like that.”

To answer your question, it’s not Hockey Operations related – no personnel moves or anything like that. No one would confirm, but my best guess is it’s a TV/radio rights announcement. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) October 31, 2022

The Canucks have already made a few roster moves over the course of the past few days, making a pair of moves to tweak the roster. Vancouver added forward Jack Studnicka in exchange for Mikey DiPietro and defence prospect Jonathan Myrenberg on Friday, and flipped a draft pick to bring in Ethan Bear, right-shot blueliner, on Saturday.

Vancouver started a franchise-worst 0-5-2 to start the 2021-22 season, but has rebounded for back-to-back wins for six points on the season and a share of sixth place in the Pacific Division.

The pair of wins has moved Vancouver’s faithful from booing “Sweet Caroline” and tossing jerseys on the ice to bringing back the “Bruce, there it is” chant.