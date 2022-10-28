Canucks trade DiPietro and prospect to Bruins for Studnicka

The Vancouver Canucks have pulled the trigger on a trade, though it isn’t exactly an earth-shattering one following seven straight losses to start the season.

Goaltender Michael DiPietro, along with prospect defenceman Jonathan Myrenberg, have been traded to the Boston Bruins, in exchange for centre Jack Studnicka.

Studnicka, 23, was drafted 53rd overall by the Bruins in 2017 — 11 spots ahead of when Vancouver picked DiPietro.

Myrenberg, 19, is a right-shot blueliner the Canucks picked in the fifth round in 2021.

Studnicka has appeared in just one game for Boston this season, and split time between the NHL and AHL the previous three years. The Windsor, Ontario native has 38 games of NHL experience, scoring one goal and six assists. He has 96 points in 117 career AHL games.

DiPietro became the odd man out with the Canucks after the emergence of Spencer Martin and Arturs Silovs last season. The 23-year-old netminder had a .901 save percentage in 34 games with Abbotsford last season.

Myrenberg has three points in nine games with Mora IK, in the HockeyAllsvenskan, the second best pro league in Sweden.