Canucks fans even booed "Sweet Caroline" during disastrous home opener (VIDEO)

Not much is going right for the Vancouver Canucks six games into the season.

Vancouver remains the only team left without a win this far into the NHL season, with their latest defeat coming at a 5-1 score via the hands of the Buffalo Sabres.

Fans are throwing jerseys on the ice, Jim Rutherford was left nearly speechless during a CBC interview, players are arguing with each other on the ice, and Bruce Boudreau called both the team’s effort and the jersey tosses “embarrassing”.

And even their arena DJ is feeling the heat for trying to get the vibes back on track.

Down 3-1 in the third period of last night’s home opener, Rogers Arena’s musical staff tried to get the crowd going with a classic sing-along tune: Neil Diamond’s “Sweet Caroline”, a tried-and-true ‘get enough fans out of their seats’ song.

But even that move backfired, with many fans booing the tune.

Sweet Caroline singalong greeted with boos and #Canucks fans heading for the exits pic.twitter.com/twR5dhYQLr — Rob Williams (@RobTheHockeyGuy) October 23, 2022

The backstory, if you need it: it’s a staple during games at Fenway Park, home of the Boston Red Sox.

And even though Diamond himself is a New York native, it’s stuck as a ‘classic Boston’ song.

As you likely know, things didn’t exactly go well between the Canucks and the Bruins during the 2011 Stanley Cup final, creating an everlasting hatred towards all things Boston amongst some of the fanbase despite usually only playing each other twice a year.

Maybe they’ll have to try a Michael Bublé track to get the crowd going when the Canucks host the Carolina Hurricanes tomorrow night.