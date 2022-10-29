Canucks backup Spencer Martin ties franchise record with hot run

Spencer Martin has only made eight starts in his tenure with the Vancouver Canucks, but he’s been near-perfect.

And the backup goaltender has hit the franchise’s record books as a result.

Doing his part in a 5-1 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday night, Martin etched his name in Canucks’ lore alongside Curt Ridley in 1975-76 as the only two stoppers in Vancouver’s history to earn at least a point in each of their opening eight starts with the team.

A Marty Party indeed 🥳 Spencer Martin improved his record with the #Canucks to 4-0-4, tying Curt Ridley (6-0-2 in 1975.76) as the only goaltender in franchise history to earn at least a point in each of his eight starts with the team. pic.twitter.com/1dGDixkgs3 — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) October 29, 2022

“He made the big saves when he had to make him,” Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau said postgame. “That’s all I’ve seen of him. Eight games now, and he’s gotten points in eight straight. I haven’t seen him do anything negative. That’s great when you can have your other goaltender doing that. It makes it inner competition a little bit.

“The guys have as much faith in him as anything right now. I’m sure he’s going to play before there’s a back-to-back.”

Martin made 34 saves to improve to 4-0-4 with Vancouver, split between last season and this year.

He sports a 1.91 goals-against average and .944 save percentage in those eight outings.

“I don’t know. Just stringing some good games together,” Martin said. “Happy we could get the win. I don’t look at the overtime losses as positive as everybody seems to enjoy that streak, but I love that we won tonight.”

Martin was thrust into spot duty last year and signed a two-year, one-way contract with the Canucks in April to move into Thatcher Demko’s relief role.

“I think it’s just a step in the right direction,” Martin said. “Obviously, he’s an elite goalie, and my job is to come in and aid his game by giving him nights off with quality starts.

“It feels good to get one done, but we’ve got a long way to go.”

In 11 career starts with the Canucks and Colorado Avalanche, Martin is 4-2-5 with a 2.55 goals-against average and .924 save percentage. He was originally selected by the Avalanche in the third round (No. 63) in the 2013 NHL Draft.