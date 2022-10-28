Canucks acquire blueliner Ethan Bear in trade with Hurricanes

Ethan Bear is now a member of the Vancouver Canucks.

The Canucks acquired Bear, a defenceman, along with forward Lane Pederson from the Carolina Hurricanes in exchange for a fifth-round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft.

General Manager Patrik Allvin announced today that defenceman Ethan Bear and forward Lane Pederson have been acquired from the Carolina Hurricanes in exchange for their 5th round pick in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft. Carolina will retain a portion of Bear’s salary. — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) October 28, 2022

The Hurricanes are also retaining $400,000 of Bear’s contract, which amounts to 18.2% of his deal.

The Canucks had long been rumoured as a potential destination for the 25-year-old.

“We’re pleased to have added an established defenceman to our blueline,” Allvin said in a release. “It gives the coaching staff another option with his right shot, his ability to move pucks, and his ability to get the puck out of our own end quick. His transition game has been something that I’ve watched over the years that I like.”

Bear, a 25-year-old right-shot, signed a one-year, $2.2 million contract with the Hurricanes on July 28, but had not suited up for a game this season. He registered 14 points (five goals, nine assists) in 58 games last season with Carolina, his first year with the organization.

He has 47 points (13 goals, 34 assists) in 190 games over parts of five seasons with the Edmonton Oilers and Hurricanes. Bear was originally selected in the fifth round (No. 124) of the 2015 NHL Draft by the Oilers.

Peterson, 25, has played four games this season with the Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League. He has five points (one goal, four assists) in 44 games in the NHL with the San Jose Sharks and Arizona Coyotes.

He has 142 points (67 goals, 75 assists) in 209 career games in the AHL with Chicago, San Jose, and Tucson.

The trade is the team’s second in under 24 hours.

Vancouver also acquired forward Jack Studnicka from the Boston Bruins in exchange for goaltender Michael DiPietro and prospect defenceman Jonathan Myrenberg on Thursday night.