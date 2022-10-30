Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid and Vancouver Canucks captain Bo Horvat might not exactly be friends on the ice.

But that doesn’t appear to stop them from being business partners.

The two Pacific Division rivals have teamed up for a new, admittedly odd commercial for the new app of GoAuto, a vehicle service that brands itself as having “Canada’s largest vehicle inventory.”

The ad, which also contains Horvat dancing along with BodyBreak stars Hal Johnson and Joanne McLeod, features the pair of Canadian captains doing a series of ridiculous activities: painting, meditating, carving a turkey, carrying a boombox, and just generally doing anything but, you know, playing hockey.

“Hot off his selling season, we asked Connor McDavid to help promote our new app. He decided to bring in a new teammate Bo Horvat and some familiar faces from BodyBreak,” the commercial’s description reads.

The full ad can be viewed below:

The new Go Auto App offers users the chance to “Save 10% on service, get 5% back in rewards and earn $500 in referral rewards,” but unfortunately isn’t clear if there’s any added chance to view bonus content from this, well, unique commercial shoot.

While they met each other on opening night, a 5-3 win for Edmonton, the Oilers and the Canucks don’t face off this season again until December 23, both team’s last game before the Christmas break.

Maybe they’ll have a second commercial together dropping before then, complete with the pair rocking Santa Claus outfits. A boy can dream, right?