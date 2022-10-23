"Just totally embarrassing": Boudreau on Canucks fans tossing jerseys

Nothing is going right for the Vancouver Canucks these days.

A week and a half into the NHL season, they remain the only NHL team yet to win a game, with a -11 goal differential and a 0-4-2 record.

For a team that looked potentially ready to take a big leap forward this season, they’ve started off by taking about 82 steps back so far.

And though we’ve had the chance to say it many times about Vancouver hockey over the last decade, last night’s loss really did feel like rock bottom.

At least two jerseys hit the ice at Rogers Arena during Saturday night’s 5-1 loss to the Buffalo Sabres. For everyone involved, there’s no clearer sign of fan frustration that’s visible to, well, everyone in the arena and following along at home.

JERSEY NUMBER TWO ON THE ICE pic.twitter.com/ZvqcB8fU7x — Georgia Twiss (@georgiatwiss) October 23, 2022

And though he’s coached 16 years now in the NHL, Vancouver head coach Bruce Boudreau said he’s never seen the jersey toss from a fan happen on one of his teams.

“It’s the first time I’ve been involved in that. I hope the players feel the same way I feel about it: it’s just totally embarrassing,” Boudreau said. “It’s something you never want to see. I’ve seen it happen in other arenas and everything, but I never thought it would happen here or on a team that I’m coaching. But if I was the fans, I would have been frustrated, too, because they’re watching what we’re watching.”

The Canucks were booed off the ice, as well as many times throughout the second half of the game.

#Canucks booed off the ice, in their home opener. Absolutely incredible scenes at Rogers Arena tonight. They’re 0-4-2 after six games. Only team in the NHL without a win, a week and a half into the season. pic.twitter.com/2WsCvCwh04 — Rob Williams (@RobTheHockeyGuy) October 23, 2022

“I don’t get how a team that hasn’t won a game — and you have a really good second period — aren’t excited about coming out in the third and doing the same thing as you did in the second,” Boudreau said Vancouver’s effort in the third period. “It just looked like there was very little effort. I’m seeing it, you’re seeing it.

Canucks fans likely recall in December 2021 when a jersey hit the ice during a game against the Pittsburgh Penguins, with Vancouver sitting at 8-15-2 on the year and last place in the Pacific Division. Less than a week after that toss, longtime general manager Jim Benning and head coach Travis Green were both out of a job.

And to use an old cliché: Boudreau’s seat might not quite be hot yet, but it’s certainly getting a little warmer.

The Canucks host the 3-1-1 Carolina Hurricanes on Monday night, with puck drop set for a 7:30 pm PT start.

Buckle up, Bruce. And watch out for those flying jerseys.