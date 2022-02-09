Canucks will wear a "spectacular" jersey for Pride Night

The Vancouver Canucks got rave reviews for their special warmup jerseys used for Diwali and Lunar New Year this season, and it appears they’ve got another unique look in the works.

The Canucks are looking to find a local designer that identifies as 2SLGBTQ+ to collaborate on this year’s Pride warmup jersey. The fifth-annual Pride Night game is on March 11 at Rogers Arena when the Canucks play the Washington Capitals.

“We are looking to collaborate with a designer who identifies as 2SLGBTQ+ to help make this year’s warm-up jersey something spectacular,” the Canucks posted on their website.

The selected artist will be compensated for their work, the Canucks noted. The Canucks add that it’ll be a “collaborative process” with the Canucks Sports and Entertainment design team.

The Canucks have used rainbow-coloured lettering and numbers on the backs of their jerseys in warmup before, but have never worn a fully redesigned look for Pride.

Local East Asian artist Jag Nagra designed the wildly popular Diwali jerseys that we saw in November. Trevor Lai, who is from Vancouver but now lives in China, was the artist chosen to design the Lunar New Year look. Both artists appeared to have been given a considerable amount of freedom in their designs, as even the Canucks logo was given a makeover.

That will be the case for the Pride Night jersey as well, Daily Hive has learned. The Canucks are looking for the selected artist to take ownership of the logo design, similar to the Diwali and Lunar New Year looks. The ideal candidate will be a Canucks fan that also has experience with logo design.