“Hell yeah!“: Stone Cold Steve Austin happy to make Boudreau’s favourite wrestler list

Can you give me a hell yeah?

After introducing a championship wrestling belt to his players over the weekend, Bruce Boudreau was quizzed about WWE after practice today.

The Vancouver Canucks head coach was asked by Global’s Jay Janower to list his five favourite wrestlers of all time.

Boudreau said that Bret “The Hitman” Hart is his favourite, followed by another Canadian, Kevin Owens. Johnny Powers was a wrestler he liked growing up, he said, because “he started the figure four.”

The last two were “Stone Cold” Steve Austin and The Rock.

.@canucks Bruce Boudreau is a massive @WWE fan but who are his top 5 favourite wrestlers of all-time? 👀 pic.twitter.com/76zzxU8ASN — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) February 16, 2022

“Who didn’t like Steve Austin and The Rock? They were characters, they were great storytellers,” said Boudreau. “The storylines were so good back then that they made it very interesting to watch.”

Word got back to Steve Austin, who gave Boudreau a patented “Hell yeah!” on Twitter.

No word yet if Stone Cold slammed two beers immediately after.

Boudreau actually revealed his fandom for Kevin Owens in an interview with Jackie Redmond on the NHL Network shortly after he was hired by the Canucks.

The Quebec-born wrestler, who said it “made his day” to hear it.

“It’s a real thrill for me,” Owens said in an interview with Sportsnet’s Kevin Michie. “I always really liked Bruce because anytime I come across an interview of his… he’s very free with the way he speaks. It reminds me of myself a lot. So I really always got a kick out of him… Not only is he a WWE fan, but apparently he’s a big KO fan and that really made my day.”

I heard @Jackie_Redmond mention that Bruce Boudreau loves him some Kevin Owens & so when I chatted with @FightOwensFight yesterday, I brought it up and… the feeling is mutual! "Anytime I come across an interview of his, how can put it… he's very free with the way he speaks." pic.twitter.com/HvJbd42gli — Kevin Michie (@KevinMichie) January 14, 2022

After his team beat the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday, Boudreau brought out a championship belt with a Canucks logo on it.

“One of the things I’ve thought for a long time is that we… didn’t have anything to bring us together after a big win,” Boudreau told his players. “So I went out online got something that I’d like to start. Whoever gets it, has gotta say a little something, and then he’ll hang it in his stall until we win the next game.”

Boudreau explained that it’s not always going to be presented to the best player in that game, before giving it to Juho Lammikko.

“It is sometimes for a warrior, a hero, a guy that maybe won every faceoff he took or scored the game-winner.”

Boudreau said he got the idea from his son Ben, who is a head coach in the ECHL and uses a championship belt with his team in Fort Wayne.

“I phoned him and I said can we order one of those belts?” Boudreau said on Sunday.