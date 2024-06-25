Where to see FREE Canada Day events in Metro Vancouver
O Canada! On July 1, put on your best bright red T-shirt and check out these free Canada Day events happening across Metro Vancouver and beyond.
Live concerts, Indigenous cultural sharing, drone shows and more. These festivities offer fun for the whole family, so make a day of it.
And if you’re looking for fireworks on Canada Day, several municipalities are lighting up the skies in celebration.
Vancouver
Canada Together at Canada Place
What: One of the largest July 1 celebrations in the country is returning to Vancouver this summer.
The Vancouver Fraser Port Authority’s Canada Together at Canada Place is a massive event happening at the outdoor spaces of the landmark and venue, Jack Poole Plaza, and surrounding city streets. As well as offering a huge lineup of activities and entertainment, the third annual event celebrates the spirit of reconciliation.
When: July 1, 2024
Time: 11 am to 6 pm
Where: Outdoor spaces at Canada Place, Jack Poole Plaza, and surrounding city streets
Admission: Free
Canada Day Drumming
What: A massive Canada Day community celebration is returning to Vancouver next week, and everyone is invited to feel the rhythm.
The Legacy 150 Celebrations Society is hosting a cross-country Canada Day Drumming event, with participants at the Bentall Centre joining the beat on Monday, July 1. Festivities start at 10 am, and the nationwide simultaneous drumming begins at 11 am.
When: July 1, 2024
Time: 10 am to 12:30 pm (nationwide simultaneous drumming at 11 am)
Where: Bentall Centre – 505 Burrard Street, Vancouver
Cost: Free
North Shore
Canada Day at The Shipyards
What: For over 30 years, the Rotary Club of Lions Gate has hosted a family-friendly Canada Day Celebration in North Vancouver. This year’s event will be held at The Shipyards and feature a diverse lineup of local performers, activities, a beer garden, and more.
When: July 1, 2024
Time: 11:30 am to 4 pm
Where: The Shipyards — 125 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver
Admission: Free
Canada Day at John Lawson Park
What: West Vancouver’s Canada Day festivities start with a citizenship ceremony at 2 pm, followed by live entertainment, kids activities and a variety of food vendors.
When: July 1, 2024
Time: 3 to 9 pm
Where: John Lawson Park – 17th Street and Bellevue Avenue, West Vancouver
Admission: Free
Squamish
Sk̲wx̲wú7mesh Squamish Together
What: Sk̲wx̲wú7mesh Squamish Together is a celebration of community through live music, art, food vendors, a beer garden, and crafts from the district’s many groups and cultures.
There will also be plenty of children’s activities, food trucks, the X̱ex̱e7énaḵ Creators Together Market and more to discover.
When: July 1, 2024
Time: 10 am to 5 pm
Where: Downtown Squamish, Stan Clarke Park and Junction Park
Admission: Free
Richmond
Steveston Salmon Festival
What: Love salmon? Well, we don’t blame you. Buckle up to learn all about the Steveston Salmon Festival returning to Metro Vancouver this year.
This one-day event features a parade, live music, performances, and of course, lots of delicious salmon. There will also be two live music zones, roving entertainers, a Japanese cultural show, face painting, interactive games, button making, an art show, and programs and exhibits at numerous Steveston historic sites.
When: July 1, 2024
Time: 9:30 am to 7 pm
Where: Various locations in Steveston
Admission: Free
Burnaby
Canada Day Streetfest on Central in Burnaby
What: Canada Day in Burnaby will be filled with fun events and activities to commemorate the occasion, including Edmonds Plaza and Park and Burnaby Village Museum throughout the day.
There will also be fireworks in Central Park to cap off the festivities. StreetFest on Central will offer a family zone at Civic Square, all-ages activities along Central Boulevard, food vendors, a beer garden, and free live performances in Central Park.
When: July 1, 2024
Time: 6:30 to 10:30 pm. Fireworks at 10:15 pm
Where: Civic Square, Central Boulevard and Central Park
Admission: Free
New Westminster
Canada Day by the River
What: New Westminster’s Canada Day celebrations at Westminster Pier Park feature a variety of interactive activities for the whole family. Take in live music, check out the circus zone, treat yourself to tasty dishes from vendors on site, and more.
When: July 1, 2024
Time: 12:30 to 6 pm
Where: Westminster Pier Park – 1 6th Street, New Westminster
Admission: Free
Surrey
Surrey Canada Day 2024
What: City of Surrey’s annual Canada Day event features a huge concert lineup, family-friendly activities, food trucks, and of course, fireworks. Everyone will also have the opportunity to learn about the land they live on as well as the true history of Canada.
Then, when 10:15 pm rolls around, find a spot on the grass to take in the spectacular fireworks show as it illuminates the sky above.
When: July 1, 2024
Time: 10 am to 10:30 pm
Where: Bill Reid Millenium Amphitheatre – 17728 64th Avenue, Surrey
Admission: Free
White Rock
Canada Day by the Bay
What: Head to the annual Canada Day by the Bay celebration at Memorial Park and West Beach in White Rock and enjoy a variety of family-friendly activities throughout the day. There will be live music, a kids’ zone, a vendor marketplace, and a fireworks finale at 10:15 pm.
When: July 1, 2024
Time: 12 to 10:30 pm
Where: Memorial Park and West Beach, White Rock
Admission: Free
Delta
Canada Day in Delta
What: City of Delta is home to a trifecta of Canada Day celebrations on July 1 at Diefenbaker Park, Kirkland House, and Chalmers Park. Bring out the family to check out official ceremonies, cake cutting, fun activities, and a fireworks display to end the night in Chalmers Park.
When: July 1, 2024
Time: 10 am to 2 pm (Diefenbaker Park), 12 to 4 pm (Kirkland House), 3 to 10 pm (Chalmers Park)
Where: Various locations
Admission: Free
Tri-Cities
Canada Day in Port Coquitlam
What: Port Coquitlam’s Canada Day event takes place at Castle Park, and it features live performances by acclaimed country musician Tim Hicks, alt-rocker Daniel Wesley, and more. The event also includes family-friendly activities, food trucks, market vendors, and a fireworks display.
When: July 1, 2024
Time: 12 to 10 pm
Where: Castle Park — 2252 Castle Crescent, Port Coquitlam
Admission: Free
Canada Day in Coquitlam
What: Kicking off at noon, Canada Day in Coquitlam features family-friendly live entertainment, multicultural performances, food trucks, activities, and a chance to learn about Canadian and pre-colonial Indigenous history. Make sure to stick around for the fireworks over Lafarge Lake in the evening.
When: July 1, 2024
Time: Noon to 10:30 pm. Fireworks at 10 pm
Where: Town Centre Park — 1299 Pinetree Way, Coquitlam
Admission: Free
Golden Spike Days Festival
What: The Golden Spike Days Festival is one of the oldest and longest-running family events in BC. The festival is held at Rocky Point Park around Canada Day, attracting upwards of 40,000 people from all walks of life with live entertainment, special events and activities for all ages.
When: June 29 to July 1, 2024
Time: 11 am to 10 pm (Saturday and Sunday), 11 am to 6 pm (Monday)
Where: Rocky Point Park – 2800 block Murray Street, Port Moody
Admission: By donation
Pitt Meadows and Maple Ridge
Canada Day at Spirit Square
What: The annual celebration begins with the popular Lions Club pancake breakfast and activities continue throughout the day. Join the fun with stage entertainment, an artisan market, a kids’ zone, food trucks, a dog show, a watermelon eating contest, and more. There will also be a car show & shine to explore with the family.
When: July 1, 2024
Time: 9 am to 2 pm
Where: Spirit Square – 11985 Harris Road, Pitt Meadows
Admission: Free
Canada Day in Maple Ridge
What: Maple Ridge’s Canada Day festivities will be held in Memorial Peace Park and include live music, all-ages activities, and more for the family to enjoy. There will be food trucks and a beer garden on-site, and multicultural performers throughout the day.
When: July 1, 2024
Time: 12 to 6 pm
Where: Memorial Peace Park – 22407 Dewdney Trunk Road, Maple Ridge
Admission: Free
Langley
Canada Day in the Township of Langley
What: Celebrate Canada Day in the Township of Langley with two, free, family-oriented events. Little ones will have a blast with games and activities, while the adults will enjoy checking out the exhibitor booths, trying dishes from the food trucks, and taking in the live entertainment. There will also be a drone show to wrap up the evening at Willoughby Community Park.
When: July 1, 2024
Time: 11 am to 5 pm (McLeod Athletic Park), 8 to 10:30 pm (Willoughby Community Park)
Where: McLeod Athletic Park – 5687 216 Street, Langley, Willoughby Community Park – 7782 200 Street, Langley
Admission: Free
Abbotsford
Canada Day in Abbotsford
What: Start your Abbotsford Canada Day with a fun community parade, then head to Abbotsford Exhibition Park for food trucks, live entertainment, cultural programming, and a stunning fireworks finale.
When: July 1, 2024
Time: 11 am to 10:30 pm
Where: Parade starts at South Fraser Way and Borquin; Festivities will be at Abbotsford Exhibition Park – 32470 Haida Drive, Abbotsford
Admission: Free
Chilliwack
Canada Day in Chilliwack
What: Enjoy family-friendly activities at Exhibition Park in Chilliwack for Canada Day, with live music, food trucks, a kids’ zone and more. Make sure you stick around until the end of the evening for the new Canada Day Drone Show.
When: July 1, 2024
Time: 5 to 10:30 pm
Where: Exhibition Park – 9145 Corbould Street, Chilliwack
Admission: Free