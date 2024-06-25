Where to see FREE Canada Day events in Metro Vancouver

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

O Canada! On July 1, put on your best bright red T-shirt and check out these free Canada Day events happening across Metro Vancouver and beyond.

Live concerts, Indigenous cultural sharing, drone shows and more. These festivities offer fun for the whole family, so make a day of it.

And if you’re looking for fireworks on Canada Day, several municipalities are lighting up the skies in celebration.

For more fun things happening around town be sure to check out our Listed section.

Vancouver

What: One of the largest July 1 celebrations in the country is returning to Vancouver this summer.

The Vancouver Fraser Port Authority’s Canada Together at Canada Place is a massive event happening at the outdoor spaces of the landmark and venue, Jack Poole Plaza, and surrounding city streets. As well as offering a huge lineup of activities and entertainment, the third annual event celebrates the spirit of reconciliation.

When: July 1, 2024

Time: 11 am to 6 pm

Where: Outdoor spaces at Canada Place, Jack Poole Plaza, and surrounding city streets

Admission: Free

What: A massive Canada Day community celebration is returning to Vancouver next week, and everyone is invited to feel the rhythm.

The Legacy 150 Celebrations Society is hosting a cross-country Canada Day Drumming event, with participants at the Bentall Centre joining the beat on Monday, July 1. Festivities start at 10 am, and the nationwide simultaneous drumming begins at 11 am.

When: July 1, 2024

Time: 10 am to 12:30 pm (nationwide simultaneous drumming at 11 am)

Where: Bentall Centre – 505 Burrard Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free

North Shore

What: For over 30 years, the Rotary Club of Lions Gate has hosted a family-friendly Canada Day Celebration in North Vancouver. This year’s event will be held at The Shipyards and feature a diverse lineup of local performers, activities, a beer garden, and more.

When: July 1, 2024

Time: 11:30 am to 4 pm

Where: The Shipyards — 125 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver

Admission: Free

What: West Vancouver’s Canada Day festivities start with a citizenship ceremony at 2 pm, followed by live entertainment, kids activities and a variety of food vendors.

When: July 1, 2024

Time: 3 to 9 pm

Where: John Lawson Park – 17th Street and Bellevue Avenue, West Vancouver

Admission: Free

Squamish

What: Sk̲wx̲wú7mesh Squamish Together is a celebration of community through live music, art, food vendors, a beer garden, and crafts from the district’s many groups and cultures.

There will also be plenty of children’s activities, food trucks, the X̱ex̱e7énaḵ Creators Together Market and more to discover.

When: July 1, 2024

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Downtown Squamish, Stan Clarke Park and Junction Park

Admission: Free

Richmond

What: Love salmon? Well, we don’t blame you. Buckle up to learn all about the Steveston Salmon Festival returning to Metro Vancouver this year.

This one-day event features a parade, live music, performances, and of course, lots of delicious salmon. There will also be two live music zones, roving entertainers, a Japanese cultural show, face painting, interactive games, button making, an art show, and programs and exhibits at numerous Steveston historic sites.

When: July 1, 2024

Time: 9:30 am to 7 pm

Where: Various locations in Steveston

Admission: Free

Burnaby

What: Canada Day in Burnaby will be filled with fun events and activities to commemorate the occasion, including Edmonds Plaza and Park and Burnaby Village Museum throughout the day.

There will also be fireworks in Central Park to cap off the festivities. StreetFest on Central will offer a family zone at Civic Square, all-ages activities along Central Boulevard, food vendors, a beer garden, and free live performances in Central Park.

When: July 1, 2024

Time: 6:30 to 10:30 pm. Fireworks at 10:15 pm

Where: Civic Square, Central Boulevard and Central Park

Admission: Free

New Westminster

What: New Westminster’s Canada Day celebrations at Westminster Pier Park feature a variety of interactive activities for the whole family. Take in live music, check out the circus zone, treat yourself to tasty dishes from vendors on site, and more.

When: July 1, 2024

Time: 12:30 to 6 pm

Where: Westminster Pier Park – 1 6th Street, New Westminster

Admission: Free

Surrey

What: City of Surrey’s annual Canada Day event features a huge concert lineup, family-friendly activities, food trucks, and of course, fireworks. Everyone will also have the opportunity to learn about the land they live on as well as the true history of Canada.

Then, when 10:15 pm rolls around, find a spot on the grass to take in the spectacular fireworks show as it illuminates the sky above.

When: July 1, 2024

Time: 10 am to 10:30 pm

Where: Bill Reid Millenium Amphitheatre – 17728 64th Avenue, Surrey

Admission: Free

White Rock

What: Head to the annual Canada Day by the Bay celebration at Memorial Park and West Beach in White Rock and enjoy a variety of family-friendly activities throughout the day. There will be live music, a kids’ zone, a vendor marketplace, and a fireworks finale at 10:15 pm.

When: July 1, 2024

Time: 12 to 10:30 pm

Where: Memorial Park and West Beach, White Rock

Admission: Free

Delta

What: City of Delta is home to a trifecta of Canada Day celebrations on July 1 at Diefenbaker Park, Kirkland House, and Chalmers Park. Bring out the family to check out official ceremonies, cake cutting, fun activities, and a fireworks display to end the night in Chalmers Park.

When: July 1, 2024

Time: 10 am to 2 pm (Diefenbaker Park), 12 to 4 pm (Kirkland House), 3 to 10 pm (Chalmers Park)

Where: Various locations

Admission: Free

Tri-Cities

What: Port Coquitlam’s Canada Day event takes place at Castle Park, and it features live performances by acclaimed country musician Tim Hicks, alt-rocker Daniel Wesley, and more. The event also includes family-friendly activities, food trucks, market vendors, and a fireworks display.

When: July 1, 2024

Time: 12 to 10 pm

Where: Castle Park — 2252 Castle Crescent, Port Coquitlam

Admission: Free

What: Kicking off at noon, Canada Day in Coquitlam features family-friendly live entertainment, multicultural performances, food trucks, activities, and a chance to learn about Canadian and pre-colonial Indigenous history. Make sure to stick around for the fireworks over Lafarge Lake in the evening.

When: July 1, 2024

Time: Noon to 10:30 pm. Fireworks at 10 pm

Where: Town Centre Park — 1299 Pinetree Way, Coquitlam

Admission: Free

What: The Golden Spike Days Festival is one of the oldest and longest-running family events in BC. The festival is held at Rocky Point Park around Canada Day, attracting upwards of 40,000 people from all walks of life with live entertainment, special events and activities for all ages.

When: June 29 to July 1, 2024

Time: 11 am to 10 pm (Saturday and Sunday), 11 am to 6 pm (Monday)

Where: Rocky Point Park – 2800 block Murray Street, Port Moody

Admission: By donation

Pitt Meadows and Maple Ridge

What: The annual celebration begins with the popular Lions Club pancake breakfast and activities continue throughout the day. Join the fun with stage entertainment, an artisan market, a kids’ zone, food trucks, a dog show, a watermelon eating contest, and more. There will also be a car show & shine to explore with the family.

When: July 1, 2024

Time: 9 am to 2 pm

Where: Spirit Square – 11985 Harris Road, Pitt Meadows

Admission: Free

What: Maple Ridge’s Canada Day festivities will be held in Memorial Peace Park and include live music, all-ages activities, and more for the family to enjoy. There will be food trucks and a beer garden on-site, and multicultural performers throughout the day.

When: July 1, 2024

Time: 12 to 6 pm

Where: Memorial Peace Park – 22407 Dewdney Trunk Road, Maple Ridge

Admission: Free

Langley

What: Celebrate Canada Day in the Township of Langley with two, free, family-oriented events. Little ones will have a blast with games and activities, while the adults will enjoy checking out the exhibitor booths, trying dishes from the food trucks, and taking in the live entertainment. There will also be a drone show to wrap up the evening at Willoughby Community Park.

When: July 1, 2024

Time: 11 am to 5 pm (McLeod Athletic Park), 8 to 10:30 pm (Willoughby Community Park)

Where: McLeod Athletic Park – 5687 216 Street, Langley, Willoughby Community Park – 7782 200 Street, Langley

Admission: Free

Abbotsford

What: Start your Abbotsford Canada Day with a fun community parade, then head to Abbotsford Exhibition Park for food trucks, live entertainment, cultural programming, and a stunning fireworks finale.

When: July 1, 2024

Time: 11 am to 10:30 pm

Where: Parade starts at South Fraser Way and Borquin; Festivities will be at Abbotsford Exhibition Park – 32470 Haida Drive, Abbotsford

Admission: Free

Chilliwack

What: Enjoy family-friendly activities at Exhibition Park in Chilliwack for Canada Day, with live music, food trucks, a kids’ zone and more. Make sure you stick around until the end of the evening for the new Canada Day Drone Show.

When: July 1, 2024

Time: 5 to 10:30 pm

Where: Exhibition Park – 9145 Corbould Street, Chilliwack

Admission: Free