“Bruce there it is” chant fills Vegas rink in critical Canucks victory

You can take the Vancouver Canucks out of Rogers Arena, but you can’t take away the power of the Bruce Boudreau chant.

“Bruce there it is” followed the Canucks to Las Vegas in their 5-1 thumping of the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday — a game that pulled them within six points of their opponent for fourth in the Pacific Division, and a converted touchdown behind the Dallas Stars for the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The cheers rained down in the third period with Vancouver firmly in control.

Pretty loud "Bruce there it is" chant from the Canucks fans at T-Mobile Arena. — Jesse Granger (@JesseGranger_) April 7, 2022

An FYI for the people at home, a "BRUCE THERE IT IS CHANT" has broken out in Vegas 😏 — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) April 7, 2022

“Tough barn,” defenceman Tyler Myers said. “I’ve played here a lot and played a playoff series here. It’s a good team over there. We played exactly the way we needed to to get two points. With as tight a race as it is for us, we’re taking it one game at a time. Tonight was a big one.”

Reason to celebrate for the group who upped their chances of an appearance in the playoffs to 1.4%. A surprising uptick, given the Canucks had won once in four years in Vegas.

“We’re aware of the situation we’re in,” forward Elias Pettersson said. “We basically have to win every game. But, I mean, we can only focus on what’s next. Obviously happy about the result today but we’ve got to look to next game.”

The chant originated after Boudreau was hired to replace Travis Green in December. He didn’t necessarily take to it immediately, saying “I wish they’d stop singing that stupid song, though, in the stands” about a week into its tenure.

The ‘Bruce there it is’ serenade might, however, be short lived.

Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman reported a week ago that Boudreau returning behind Vancouver’s bench might not be a certainty, with the coach carrying just under a one-year deal.

“I think there’s a lot of people wondering about what might be happening or not happening in Vancouver with Bruce Boudreau and the Canucks,” Friedman said.

The Canucks are 25-13-8 since his hiring.