11 Canucks players that could play in the World Championship this year

For the first time in a long time, the IIHF World Championship could be loaded with Vancouver Canucks players this year.

After finishing second to Canada at last year’s tournament, Finland is hosting the Worlds this year, taking place May 13-29 with games in Tampere and Helsinki.

The only Canuck representation at last year’s tournament was from Michael DiPietro, who served as Canada’s third-string goalie.

A pair of future Canucks played too. Conor Garland finished second in tournament scoring, compiling 13 points (6-7-13) in 10 games for USA.

Danila Klimovich, who was later drafted by Vancouver, represented Belarus.

Klimovich won’t be allowed to participate in this year’s tournament, and neither will Vasily Podkolzin, as Belarus and Russia have both been banned by the IIHF as a result of Vladimir Putin’s decision to invade Ukraine.

Given what the Canucks went through last season, it was understandable that none of the players from their active roster chose to participate in last year’s tournament. But this year? Bet on more players saying yes to their countries.

Brock Boeser would have been a natural choice for USA, though his latest injury could eliminate that option. Nils Höglander is also battling injury, though if he’s healthy enough to play, he could be an option for Sweden.

We’ve included both players on the list below, as their injury statuses are still somewhat unclear, and they have over a month to heal.

Canada

Bo Horvat

Bo Horvat represented his country at the 2018 World Championship, and Team Canada will surely ask him again. He could get to play for his old coach, Travis Green, who Elliotte Friedman speculated might get the call.

USA

J.T. Miller

Quinn Hughes

Thatcher Demko

Conor Garland

Brock Boeser

Nearly 25% of Team USA could be made up of Canucks, if the above players are all healthy and willing to go.

It could be another chance for Quinn Hughes to play alongside his brother Jack, as they did at the 2019 tournament. Maybe their younger brother Luke Hughes will participate also, after an outstanding season at the University of Michigan.

J.T. Miller has never played at the Worlds, but he has played on playoff teams every year since becoming a full-time NHLer, save for last season.

Thatcher Demko has been to the World Championship a couple times before, though he could potentially be USA’s starter this time around — though John Gibson and Connor Hellebuyck might also be available.

Sweden

Elias Pettersson

Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Nils Höglander

Given the tournament is taking place in neighbouring Finland, a trio of Canucks could be enticed to play for Sweden. Elias Pettersson is a good bet to go, though don’t discount Oliver Ekman-Larsson, who has been to six World Championship tournaments before.

Finland

Juho Lammikko

Has Juho Lammikko done enough to make Finland’s roster? Given many of Finland’s best NHL players might be busy playing in the Stanley Cup playoffs, Lammikko could get the call to play for his country in a depth role.

Slovakia

Jaroslav Halak

As the only current full-time NHL goalie from Slovakia, Jaroslav Halak should have a spot in the World Championship if he wants it.

The 36-year-old hasn’t played at the Worlds since 2011, but given he hasn’t played as much as he would have liked in Vancouver, perhaps he’ll suit up for the Slovaks. It might not be a bad idea if he wants to secure another contract in the NHL next season.