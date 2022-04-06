Brock Boeser missed practice, is not making the trip to the desert, and is suffering effects from that collision with Elias Pettersson and former Canuck turned Golden Knight Ben Hutton on Sunday at Rogers Arena.

The club is calling it an upper-body injury, likely an arm or shoulder, which adds to the back and hand injuries Boeser has suffered as a Canuck.

It could well be that the Canucks are just being cautious — they’re out of the playoff hunt now — so no sense pushing a top player when he’s not 100%.

Don’t know if or when he will return this season, 10 games left after a Vegas, Arizona back-to-back tomorrow and Thursday.

And so, the time to rehabilitate this poor season is running short.

In fact, barring a scorching late spurt, think we can safely say that Brock Boeser will not reach 50 points this season.

If that’s it for the campaign, it’s a symmetrical 18 goals and 18 assists for 36 points in 64 games.

Not the season the Canucks or Boeser were hoping for after his successes against the Canadian division last year when he was team MVP. And this further cements that he won’t be worth his qualifying offer of $7.5 million.

The question now is whether Boeser has played his last game as a Canuck?

POLL QUESTION: If Brock Boeser's injury keeps him out for the remainder of the season, will he have played his last game with the #Canucks? Presented by @BodogCA — Rink Wide (@rinkwidepodcast) April 5, 2022

Boeser’s name has long been out there as a trade candidate, but would the Canucks sell him this low?

You could argue his NHL value has never been lower, especially inheriting that qualifying offer that I can’t imagine any team would exercise.

It’s incumbent on the Canucks or whomever acquires Boeser to work out an extension at a smaller price.

Oddly, I think this injury might help that matter with the Canucks.

If this new management group believes in him, and given his shooting percentage is down this year, a bounce back to form next season isn’t farfetched in the least.

I could see an extension at a more team-friendly number, because while this may be one of those cases where a club takes a player to arbitration, that’s not an easy genie to put back in the bottle.