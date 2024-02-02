brooklyn dumpling shop opens first calgary location

We’ve all been in that position where we’re desperate to get our hands on some quick take-out, but the thought of actually having to speak to someone fills you with dread.

Enter Brooklyn Dumpling Shop, Calgary’s first automated and zero-contact dumpling spot.

The store has been teasing the opening of its first Canadian location in Inglewood for a while, but now that it has finally opened its doors, Dished just had to go and check it out.

When you enter Brooklyn Dumpling Shop, you won’t see your usual counter like at most fast-food joints. Instead, there’s a bunch of small automat lockers with self-service kiosks on either side of them.

The concept is both futuristic and old-school, resembling the automats that could be found in diners across America.

The process is pretty simple: you order through one of the kiosks, where you’ll receive a receipt with a QR code on it. Once your order is ready, you scan your QR code.

Your order will be placed in one of the restaurant’s heated automats. After you’ve scanned your code, the door will unlock and open so you can grab your food. There are even a couple of cold lockers for drinks.

While the contactless service is definitely a unique factor, it really all comes down to the food.

A lot of Brooklyn Dumpling Shop’s specialties are inspired by classic diner staples and sandwiches such as a Reuben, Lamb Gyro and Philly Cheesesteak.

We ordered the mac & cheese and bacon cheeseburger variations, and they didn’t disappoint. Both were flavourful and juicy with a perfectly crispy dumpling wrapper.

As well as regular dumplings, you can also get dumplings in broth, bowls, peanut noodles and even some smashed dumpling desserts.

For a unique and introvert-friendly dining experience with some delicious dumplings, Brooklyn Dumpling Shop is well worth the visit.

Address: 6, 1113 – 9th Avenue SE, Calgary

