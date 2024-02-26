Brooklyn Dumpling Shop is opening its second Calgary location in April

Brooklyn Dumpling Shop is set to open its second Calgary outpost, and it’s coming sooner than you’d think.

Just weeks after its first Canadian location opened in Inglewood, Brooklyn Dumpling Shop is set to open its second spot in YYC on 17th Avenue this April.

The chain, which hails from New York, is known for its unique spin on dumplings, with flavours inspired by diner favourites and classic sandwiches such as Chicken Parmesan, Reuben, Mac and Cheese, and Bacon Cheeseburger.

As well as fried dumplings, the store offers dishes such as potstickers in broth, its specialty peanut waffle fries, and desserts.

Where it differs from other dumpling shops is that it’s fully automated and has zero contact. The storefront instead holds a large automat system with both hot and cold lockers.

Rather than ordering from a server, diners will order their dumplings online or at a kiosk in-store, where they’ll be given a QR code.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brooklyn Dumpling Shop (@brooklyndumplingshop)

The dumplings are prepared fresh and then placed into the secured hot locker to collect. You just scan the QR code, and presto, the door will open for you to grab your goodies.

Stay tuned for more updates on the brand-new Brooklyn Dumpling Shop Calgary location.

Address: 614 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

Instagram