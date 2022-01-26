We’ve all become experts at online shopping since the pandemic began, but nothing beats the IRL browsing experience. Fortunately, these 10 companies opened brick-and-mortar locations in Vancouver over the last year.
Flax Home
Address: 858 East Hastings Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-423-5810
Flax Home’s very first brick-and-mortar location brings luxury linen bedding, towels, robes and more to the Strathcona neighbourhood. The gorgeous new showroom for the born-in-Vancouver brand is open for walk-ins on weekends and by appointment only on weekdays.
Plantsome
Address: 230 Southwest Marine Drive, Vancouver
Phone: 236-869-6987
Canada’s largest online plant store opened its very first retail location in December, on Southwest Marine Drive. You might just meet your soilmate at Plantsome, which aims to make buying plants easy and fun, even for those who lack a green thumb.
Fable
Address: 332 Water Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-245-6491
Fable makes sustainably designed tableware with a minimal, elegant look. The popular Vancouver brand opened its very first physical stores in 2021, in Gastown and Toronto. In the carefully curated Gastown shop you’ll find plenty of objects to spark joy, from ceramic plates hand-finished in Portugal to scratch-resistant drinking glasses crafted in Japan.
KITS
Address: 1500 Yew Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-548-7022
You can now visit KITS in its namesake neighbourhood. The online eyewear company opened its first-ever brick-and-mortar location in the fall in (no surprise here) Kits. Designed as a community hub, the flagship shop combines optometrist clinic with retail boutique and coffee shop. Indulge in tasty offerings from local vendors such as Agro Roasters, Tea Leaves, The Juice Truck and Level V Bakery while browsing the huge range of frames and sunglasses. After being ordered, your glasses are manufactured in Vancouver and ship quickly.
Mejuri
Address: 2166 West 4th Avenue, Vancouver
Phone: 236-521-9220
Mejuri opened its first Vancouver storefront in December in Kitsilano. Noura Sakkijha launched the company in 2015 with the goal of flipping the narrative: encouraging women to buy fine jewellery for themselves instead of waiting for men to purchase it for them. The Canadian brand has publicly committed to using only traceable gold — 70% of it recycled and 30% of it coming from responsible mining operations that meet high environmental standards.
Kitsuné
Address: 157 Water Street (cafe), 159 Water Street (store), Vancouver
Phone: 236-477-4777
Attention, trendsetters: Kitsuné opened recently in Gastown. The first Canadian outpost of the music record label/fashion label combines Parisian luxury with Japanese minimalism in Café Kitsuné and Maison Kitsuné. Connected by a short hallway, the cool coffee bar and the retail space are both attracting curious Vancouverites, resulting in frequent lineups outside.
Love That Bag Etc
Address: 207-525 Seymour Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-230-8395
Canada’s largest reseller of pre-owned designer handbags, clothing, jewellery and accessories established its first Vancouver office for consignors last year, which is open by appointment only. Love That Bag Etc tempts shopaholics with hard-to-find pieces by luxury brands such as Louis Vuitton, Chanel, Hermès and Dior. And there’s no fear of getting duped by knockoffs: The Montreal-based online business employs a team of experts who verify the authenticity of each item.
Wazo Furniture
Address: 108-1090 Lougheed Highway, Coquitlam
Phone: 1-800-684-6014
Wazo Furniture has long been known for its solid wood furniture, especially its huge collection of live-edge tables. The Canadian brand opened its first West Coast showroom in the fall, making it easier than ever for Vancouverites to discover one-of-a-kind designs for the living room, dining room and bedroom.
Charcuterie Vancouver
Address: 2766 West 4th Avenue, Vancouver
Phone: 604-330-4061
Delicious charcuterie boards and subscription boxes are on the menu at Charcuterie Vancouver, which opened its first brick-and-mortar location last month. Find mouth-watering sandwiches, meats, cheeses, sweets and more.
Anián
Address: 2149 West 4th Avenue, Vancouver
Phone: 604-568-0499
Sustainably minded Vancouverites no longer have to trek to Victoria or order online to purchase Anián’s circular-fashion creations, because the brand opened a shop in Kitsilano in September. Anián constructs timeless clothing using salvaged natural fibre textiles. After being plucked from landfills, reclaimed textiles are sorted into colours, shredded, washed thoroughly, and then spun and woven into bolts of fabric, which become new shirts, sweaters, toques and other cozy creations.