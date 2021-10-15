For the first time ever, customers can experience Flax Home in person.

The Vancouver-born luxury brand, founded by Anna Heyd, Oana Papuc, and Vivian McCormick, has opened its very first brick-and-mortar location.

The stunning new showroom, in partnership with local designers Laura Melling and Annie Woolsey, is located in the Strathcona neighbourhood at 858 East Hastings Street.

Flax made a splash in 2018 with their luxe linen bed sheets and smartly designed duvets. The brand has since expanded its offerings beyond Sleep to include Bathe, Cook and Baby & Kids collections.

Visitors can shop the brand’s array of linens and homewares in the sleekly designed and immersive space, which is available by walk-in on weekends and by appointment on weekdays.

The new showroom is reflective of Flax’s brand ethos, with textural and natural elements.

Virtual shopping appointments are also available with the brand’s founders for those not in the Lower Mainland.

“It has been a dream of ours to create a true permanent retail space where guests can fall in love with linen. We know that once they try linen, they will want to have it throughout their homes,” co-founder Vivian McCormick said of the stunning new space.

“Our showroom provides an opportunity to experience the comfort and simple luxury before making an investment, and we recognize that this is the way some of our guests prefer to shop,” she also said.

Beyond being a flagship retail space, Flax Home also wants to use their showroom as a community hub to showcase other lifestyle brands, including those from new entrepreneurs.

Giving back is also paramount to the Flax founders. The company has continued its support of the Atira Women’s Resource Society with the Flax Home’s A Safe Space To Sleep, which helps women and children affected by violence to find safe and supportive housing.

The showroom opening comes hot off another big announcement from the Flax Home team: Beaucoup Bakery founder and The Measure of My Powers author Jackie Kai Ellis joined the team as their head of Product Development. The announcement came after she collaborated with the brand on their initial Cuisine collection, which dropped in 2020.