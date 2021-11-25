It just became simpler for west coasters to transform their homes with high-end, one-of-a-kind, mid-century furniture that doesn’t break the bank.

Canadian company Wazo Furniture — a beloved and fast-growing brand with stores in Toronto and Montreal — has now expanded to Vancouver. And right in time for Black Friday, no less — the new showroom opens on Friday, November 26.

Robbin Wang, CEO of Wazo Furniture, tells Daily Hive the company has been “doubling its business” in recent years, with a new showroom slated to open in Ottawa soon.

“A lot of customers from the western regions have asked us when Wazo will open its first showroom in Vancouver, even though they have already bought from us online,” says Wang, adding that the company understands “online shopping will never replace the feel and excitement” they have in-store.

Wazo Furniture offers on-trend yet timeless pieces at attainable prices that are designed to only get better with age. It’s the type of unique furniture that inspires both a newfound pride in the home and conversation among house guests.

Those with a soft spot for quality live-edge furniture will find no shortage of it at Wazo Furniture (the company boasts one of the largest collections of these items in North America).

Each natural wood table is different in its wood grains and natural features. Those in the market can shop everything from Acacia Honey live-edge wood coffee tables and live-edge Suar dining room tables, to live-edge benches and console tables.

“Every piece of our solid wood furniture [is] unique, which carries the culture and stories from its origin, and we want customers to experience it for themselves,” Wang explains.

But the brand is now much more than just its quality live-edge offerings. After experiencing explosive growth since its 2016 launch in Montreal, Wazo Furniture expanded into different categories and now offers everything needed to give the entire home an editorial-worthy makeover.

We’re talking a wide selection of eye-catching sofas (for any size of living space), a variety of sophisticated unique king and queen beds, and luxurious fabric and sleek wood frames.

Wazo Furniture also offers classic and unassuming pieces (you know the ones that make an impossible-to-ignore statement) such as its assortment of dramatic side tables, artful chairs, and unique coffee tables. To complete the living space, the brand features well-curated décor items — think sculptures, paintings on canvas, dinnerware, cushions, and area rugs.

In addition to its reliably stylish offerings, Wazo Furniture excels in the customer service department, making the sometimes overwhelming task of furniture shopping actually enjoyable. The company prides itself in being the perfect hybrid between an online store and a brick-and-mortar by offering customers the opportunity to shop via FaceTime with a design expert.

“The unique part is that customers from all over Canada and the US want to see our products. Our Design Experts are here to provide a personal experience, either in-person or online through our video live chat to pick the pieces they want. We are here to serve our customers and provide the best service possible,” says Wang.

And to make the products even more accessible, Wazo Furniture is offering free shipping — for a limited time — across the country (hello, convenience). Its newly opened local distribution centre is just miles from the Vancouver showroom, too. Wang adds, “We want to bring Wazo’s service to the next level.”

With its current Black Friday sale, shoppers can enjoy up to 30% off in-store and site-wide until November 28, with additional savings at checkout.

Aside from the savings and new home additions, Wazo Furniture customers can also feel good about the fact that the brand has a strong focus on minimizing its environmental footprint by championing causes geared toward sustainability.

Sounds like a no-brainer to us.

Shop now online or visit Wazo Furniture’s new Vancouver showroom at 1090 Lougheed Hwy in Coquitlam.

Contest

To enter to win one of three $1,000 Wazo Furniture gift cards, do the following:

Follow @wazofurniture

Tag a friend you’d bring to the grand opening in the post below

Contest entries will be accepted until 11:59 pm on November 30. A winner will be chosen at random and contacted through the platform. Contest only available to residents of Metro Vancouver.

