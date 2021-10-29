At long last, the spookiest time of the year has arrived, and Parallel 49 Brewing Company is hosting a raise-the-roof Halloween party weekend to mark the occasion.

That means it’s time to break out your most terrifying — or your most original — costume, gather up a group of your similarly garbed besties, and head to the local craft brewery and tasting room in East Vancouver for three nights of spooky shenanigans.

On October 29, 30 and 31, Parallel 49 is bidding a fond farewell to their heated and tented beer garden with a free Halloween party weekend for all the fun-loving ghouls and gals out there. After all, everyone knows that ghouls just want to have fun.

It’s possible the beer garden is haunted, but it’s also possible that’s merely a rumour designed to deliver Halloween thrills and chills. Regardless, each night is guaranteed to be a frightfully good time.

A DJ will provide the music, but Parallel 49 is counting on all the costumed customers to deliver the fun and frivolity. All ages are welcome to boooooo-gie. Will there be some “Monster Mash”? That’s a pretty safe bet.

A costume contest will take place each night at 8 p.m. And every spooktacular evening, one lucky winner will walk away with not just bragging rights but also a Parallel 49 gift card worth $100. Winners will be decided by the highly scientific audience applause-o-meter, so be ready to strut your stuff in your most unusual or ingenious costume.

What are you waiting for? It’s time to eat, drink and be scary!

Find out more on Parallel 49’s Facebook event page.

Parallel 49 Brewing Company

Address: 1950 Triumph Street

Phone: 604-558-2739

Website: parallel49.brewing.com

Facebook: Parallel49Brewing