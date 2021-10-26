3 crafty cocktails for Halloween movie nights this year

The spookiest time of the year is in full swing; with jack-o-lanterns and ghoulish decorations abound, the countdown to Halloween is officially on.

Whether you’re low-key transforming your house into a haunted mansion or going all-out to recreate the ultimate zombie makeup look, there’s one surefire way to get into the supernatural mood this spooky season.

That, dear friends, is to prepare some crafty cocktails to accompany your marathon of spine-chillingly scary movies. If you’re watching a frightful film with your partner, your roommate, or solo, these terrifyingly tasty tipples are a great reason to hit pause and take a sip.

Up first is the White Light. While you could pair this delicious creation with any Halloween movie, it happens to be ideal for any ghost-story or zombie-centric thriller.

To get its brag-worthy taste, you’ll need some Malibu Coconut Rum Liqueur — a blend of natural coconut flavour and Caribbean rum (ideal for any tropical cocktails or those mixed with fruit juice).

This pairs with a go-to ingredient for dessert-style cocktails: the decadently sweet McGuinness Crème De Cacao Liqueur boasting rich aromas and flavours of chocolate, freshly baked brownies, fudge, and vanilla. Chances are you have the last two ingredients — cream and coconut flakes — at home, making this an easy cocktail you can prepare in minutes.

Ingredients:

1 oz (30 ml) Malibu Coconut Rum Liqueur

1 oz (30 ml) Crème de Cacao Liqueur

1 oz (30 ml) half-and-half cream

medium shredded coconut flakes for garnish

Instructions:

Sprinkle a handful of coconut flakes on a small plate. Moisten the rim of a coupe glass and dip it into coconut flakes. Next, place the glass in the freezer to chill. In a cocktail shaker with cubed ice, combine the remaining ingredients. Shake vigorously and fine strain the mix into a prepared glass.

Next, let us introduce you to the Black Knight. This dark and delightfully crafty cocktail is a match for vampire movies, especially vintage black and white productions that offer an added fright factor.

Upon your first sip, take note of the aromas and flavours of sweet spices, stewed fruits, vanilla, butterscotch, and orange from Goslings Black Seal Rum. This iconic rum is made using pot and continuous stills to result in a rich, elegant flavour.

It makes sense, then, to team this up with a dark-in-colour, Irish dry stout: Guinness Draught. This smooth, creamy, and velvety stout delivers a balance of bitter and sweet notes (think caramel, coffee, chocolate, and roasted barley) that complement the Black Knight’s fruity additions.

Ingredients:

5 blackberries divided

1⁄2 oz (15 ml) lime juice

1⁄2 oz (15 ml) simple syrup

3 oz (90 ml) Guinness Draught

1 oz (30 ml) Goslings Black Seal Rum

Instructions:

To get your simple syrup, use a 1:1 ratio of sugar dissolved in boiling water. Allow it to cool before use. Then, in a cocktail shaker with cubed ice, combine three blackberries with rum, lime juice, and simple syrup. Shake vigorously. Fine strain the mixture into a rocks glass and top it with Guinness. Add fresh cubed ice and garnish with the remaining blackberries.

The last crafty cocktail to consider this Halloween is the aptly named In the Shadows. For this, why not pull out all the stops and stick on a hair-raising werewolf movie?

As you settle into watching the film, you’ll have plenty of time to admire the cocktail you just made and taste the inviting flavours of freshly ground coffee, dark chocolate, vanilla, and roasted chestnut that stem from the Kahlúa Coffee Liqueur.

It would be remiss to overlook the bold, dark, smoothness of The Kraken Black Roast Coffee Rum, with its notes of toffee, sweet espresso, and baking spices. Since it’s infused with spices and coffee bean essence, this rum makes a stellar accompaniment to coffee cocktails and Kahlúa.

Adding to the depth of this two-tone cocktail is Forty Creek Nanaimo Bar Cream Liqueur. It brings flavours of chocolate, vanilla, coconut, and graham wafer together with fresh dairy cream and Forty Creek whisky for a luxe, creamy taste that’s reminiscent of a classic Canadian dessert.

Ingredients:

1⁄2 oz (15 ml) Kahlúa Coffee Liqueur

1 oz (30 ml) The Kraken Black Roast Coffee Rum

1 1⁄2 oz (45 ml) Forty Creek Nanaimo Bar Cream Liqueur

1⁄2 oz (15 ml) half-and-half cream

crushed ice to serve

Instructions:

In the bottom of a Collins glass, combine the Kahlúa and rum. Fill the glass with crushed ice. Next, in a cocktail shaker with cubed ice, combine the Nanaimo Bar Cream Liqueur with cream and shake vigorously. Strain the mix into a glass over crushed ice and top it with more crushed ice if needed.

As always, please remember to enjoy drinks responsibly.