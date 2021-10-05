10 spooky stores to get your Halloween costume in Vancouver
It’s almost time to get your boo on with Halloween just around the corner, so we compiled a list of the best places to get your costume in Vancouver.
Whether you’re looking for something scary, something fun and quirky, or something sexy, there are tons of options around the city.
Don’t wait until the last minute to get your Halloween costume, unless you want to give yourself a fright.
Dressew
If you’re really looking to go all out with your costume for Halloween 2021, Dressew has all the tools you need.
While they do offer your standard preset costume options, Dressew has materials and accessories you can utilize to really stand out this Halloween.
Bonus points for being a local company, born in Vancouver.
Where: 337 West Hastings, Vancouver
Hours: 10 am to 5 pm, closed Sundays, Mondays, and Holidays
Phone: 604-682-6196
Spirit Halloween
If you’re a last minute costume shopper, Spirit will have you covered.
Featuring several locations around the Lower Mainland, the costumes offered at Spirit Halloween range from simple masks and ready to wear costumes, to more advanced pieces, including a huge variety of accessories.
Where: Various locations, search for one near you here
Hours: Open hours vary, see here
Phone: 1-866-586-0155
Just Imagine Fun Clothing
If you’re looking for costumes for the kiddos in your life, Just Imagine is arguably the best place to do so, as they specialize in costumes and accessories for children.
Where: 2-1496 Cartwright Street Kids Market, Granville Island
Hours: 10 am to 6 pm daily
Phone: 604-558-0119
Pandora Prop and Costume
If you don’t want to buy a costume that you’re going to use one day of the year and then toss out, Pandora has you covered, as they specialize in costume rentals at affordable rates.
As the name implies, they also offer high quality prop rentals.
Where: 1650 Pandora Street, Vancouver
Hours: Tuesday and Thursday; 12 to 5 pm, Saturday; 12 to 6 pm (may vary)
Phone: 604-966-7371
Merchant of Dream
Located in the downtown core, Merchant of Dream claims to be the best costume shop in the city.
Merchant of Dream also provides costumes to production studios filming in Hollywood North.
They’re open late too.
Where: 804 Granville Street, Vancouver
Hours: 10 am to 10 pm daily
Phone: 604-568-7315
Value Village
The classic choice, Value Village offers a huge range of costumes every Halloween, at affordable prices.
They also have other items that could serve as props to add extra flavour to your costumes.
Where: See store locator for locations and phone contact
Hours: Hours vary, see above
Party City
Party City not only offers Halloween costumes and accessories, but they also a wide range of party supplies.
Where: See store locator for hours and contact details
JQ Clothing
While JQ Clothing doesn’t necessarily specialize in Halloween costumes, they have a ton of various clothing items and accessories that could serve as the ingredients for a wicked costume.
Where: 2120 Commercial Drive, Vancouver
Hours: Wednesday to Friday; 12 to 7 pm, Saturday and Sunday; 11 am to 6 pm
Phone: 604-215-7833
Venus & Mars Clothing
Offering handmade and alternative clothing since 1983, Venus & Mars offers high quality costumes all year round.
It’s another establishment that’ll force you to put on your creative thinking cap, but with the ingredients they have available, you could create a truly epic ensemble.
Where: 2120 Commercial Drive, Vancouver
Hours: Tuesday to Saturday; 11 am to 6 pm
Phone: 604-687-1908
Burcu’s Angels
Burcu’s is another store that doesn’t necessarily specialize in Halloween costumes, but has a ton of options that would fit the bill, and help you stand out.
They specialize in vintage clothing, so if you’re thinking of a costume inspired by the 60s or 70s, you’ll be jivin’ at Burcu’s.
Where: 3128 Main Street, Vancouver
Hours: Tuesday to Saturday; 11 am to 7 pm, Sunday and Monday; 12 to 6 pm
Phone: 604-687-1908