13 frighteningly quick and easy Halloween costumes

Halloween has crept up on us quickly.

If you’re feeling frantic because you don’t know what to be for this year’s festivities, we have some quick and easy Halloween costume ideas!

These 13 costume options can be quickly put together at home with items and clothes you or a friend probably own.

Happy Halloween!

Kim Kardashian West at the Met Gala

The annual event known for bringing out some interesting outfits, the Met Gala saw KKW dressed in black from head to toe, and you too can bring this look to life. Basically, it’s a long black shirt, leggings, cape, and face covering.

The one when Ross and Rachel draw on their faces in Vegas

This one would be so fun to do with a friend or partner. All you really need is a (washable) black pen, a cardigan for Rachel, and a button-up for Ross.

Men in Black

Do you have a suit, sunglasses, and courage to battle bad guys from out of this world?

The Dude With Sign

If you’re on Instagram, you’ve seen Dude With Sign, Seth. Make sure you have sunglasses, a square piece of cardboard, and a message you’ve had on your mind.

Cereal killer

An old T-shirt, a cereal box, red paint, and glue — ingredients for a hilarious Halloween costume.

Pulp Fiction character Mia Wallace

A cult favourite — even those who haven’t seen Pulp Fiction know Uma Thurman’s character, Mia Wallace. White blouse, black pants, and red lipstick — you‘re set!

Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour album cover

Finally, an excuse to buy stickers again. You can find some colourful and sparkly stickers to duplicate Olivia Rodrigo, and pair them with a necklace and pink tank top.

Dwight from The Office

The best salesman in Scranton! Dunder Mifflin’s Dwight Schrute. Part your hair, grab a tie, and glasses — and don’t let Jim out of your sight.

Marty McFly

Fans of Back To The Future know all you need are some blue jeans, white kicks, and that red puffer vest to bring Marty to life.

A Star Trek character

An out-of-this-world costume! (We had to.)

Pick your colour — yellow, blue, or red — and craft together your Starfleet insignia.

All of us working from home

A costume you may not even have to put any effort in to! We’ve all been there… sweatpants, socks, and slippers, styled with a button-up and blazer for the video meeting.

The Price Is Right contestant

We all grew up watching The Price Is Right, so as soon as we see your massive yellow name tag, we’ll know who you are.

The Bachelor or The Bachelorette

Will you accept this rose? Put on your glitziest gown or suit and have your long-stemmed rose ready.