Here are all the places to buy cookies and treats to support Canuck Place

Feb 3 2022, 10:47 pm
S'more Cookie by Punk Rock Pastries (@canuckplace/Instagram)
Eating delicious cookies to support a great cause? Sign us up!

The annual Canuck Place Cookie Club campaign is happening until the end of March, with bakeries and businesses throughout Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley donating partial proceeds from the sale of special baked goods to the children’s hospice.

The club is a fundraiser for Cookies for Canuck Place, and is just one way to support BC and the Yukon’s only pediatric palliative care provider, caring for more than 800 children with life-threatening illnesses and the families who love them.

The hospice encourages people to sign up for Cookie Day on February 24 and host a bake sale at their school. Other ways to support include hosting a socially distant coin drive or donating directly to the Canuck Place Cookie Jar.

Of course, we’re all about eating cookies, so here are all the spots to pick up tasty baked goods. Please note that each bakery has a unique offer for Canuck Place Cookie Club, so contact them to confirm details before heading out to pick up the treats.

Cookies for Canuck Place

@mycultivatecafe/Instagram

  • Richlea Bakery – 5166a 48 Ave, Delta
  • Butter Baked Goods – 4907 MacKenzie St, Vancouver (order online)
  • Benanna Bakery – 45733 Alexander Ave, Chilliwack
  • Purebread – 5 E 5th Ave, Vancouver; 2887 W Broadway, Vancouver; 159 W Hastings St, Vancouver
  • That’s A Good Cookie – (To order Canuck Place Cookie, email [email protected])
  • Chestnut Springs and Catering – 42300 Yarrow Central Rd, Yarrow
  • The Cake and The Giraffe – 1740 W 2nd Ave, Vancouver, BC
  • Flourist – 3433 Commercial St, Vancouver
  • Tracycakes – 2636 Montrose Ave #101, Abbotsford (order online)
  • Punk Rock Pastries – 5548 Hastings Street, Burnaby (order online)
  • Boca Grande Donut Shop – 106-4841 Delta Street, Delta
  • Panago – participating locations or order online
  • Hansel & Gretel Bakery – 22777 Dewdney Trunk Road, Maple Ridge
  • SinAmen Bun Co – 8810 Young RD, Chilliwack
  • Cultivate Cafe – 1005 Young Rd, Chilliwack
  • Sweet Avenue Bakery – 17455 56 Ave #135, Surrey
