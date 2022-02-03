Eating delicious cookies to support a great cause? Sign us up!

The annual Canuck Place Cookie Club campaign is happening until the end of March, with bakeries and businesses throughout Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley donating partial proceeds from the sale of special baked goods to the children’s hospice.

The club is a fundraiser for Cookies for Canuck Place, and is just one way to support BC and the Yukon’s only pediatric palliative care provider, caring for more than 800 children with life-threatening illnesses and the families who love them.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Canuck Place Childrens Hospice (@canuckplace)

The hospice encourages people to sign up for Cookie Day on February 24 and host a bake sale at their school. Other ways to support include hosting a socially distant coin drive or donating directly to the Canuck Place Cookie Jar.

Of course, we’re all about eating cookies, so here are all the spots to pick up tasty baked goods. Please note that each bakery has a unique offer for Canuck Place Cookie Club, so contact them to confirm details before heading out to pick up the treats.