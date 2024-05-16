Small Victory Bakery Yaletown to close its doors after a decade
It’s a sad day for the Vancouver coffee community: Small Victory Bakery and Cafe is closing its Yaletown location.
“Small Victory Bakery started its journey here in Yaletown 10 years ago,” said the cafe on a sign. “It has been our greatest pleasure to serve you and be part of your mornings and afternoons. We are immensely grateful for your loyalty, your friendship, and your support over the past 10 years. Thank you, thank you.”
Located at 1088 Homer Street, the bakery served up quality coffee, bread, and pastries, including some of the best croissants in the city.
Small Victory shared that it will be closing on May 25, 2024, so there’s still some time to enjoy one final coffee and sweet treat.
But it’s not all doom and gloom for the Small Victory team. They shared that they are “working hard on opening a beautiful store at Marinaside in the early fall.”
You can also get your Small Victory fix at its South Granville, Amazing Brentwood, and Mount Pleasant locations.
Will you miss this Yaletown bakery? Let us know in the comments.
Small Victory Bakery Yaletown
Address: 1088 Homer Street, Vancouver
