Vancouver is about to get a brand new concept specializing in steak and seafood.

Black Walnut comes to us from the same folks behind the newly opened Miso Taco, a Mexican-Japanese street food concept that recently took over the former The Darkside space.

Dished is told that Black Walnut, on the other hand, will offer premium steak and seafood at the 3456 Cambie Street address, the former space of Kino Cafe.

While Black Walnut does have an Instagram account and website currently, the restaurant has yet to share a full menu or other details about what we can expect.

A representative of Incircle Group, the company behind both Black Walnut and Miso Taco, shared that they’re aiming for a July 4 opening for this new concept.

Stay tuned for more details on Black Walnut’s opening and full menu.

Address: 3456 Cambie Street, Vancouver

Instagram