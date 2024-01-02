Greater Vancouver Hot Chocolate Festival to return this month

Our local festival of all things hot chocolate is officially returning in 2024, just like it does every winter.

The Greater Vancouver Hot Chocolate Festival (formerly known as the Hot Chocolate Fest) is making a sweet comeback from January 13 to February 14, 2024.

This popular festival features makers in and around Vancouver, in places like North Vancouver, West Vancouver, Burnaby, Coquitlam, Surrey, Richmond, White Rock, and even Whistler.

This year, the annual celebration of sweetness has yet to announce vendors or participating locations.

You can surely bet that, just like in previous years, customers can expect to enjoy dozens and dozens of special, limited-edition sips from local purveyors.

Check out our video of some top spots to try from last year.

Greater Vancouver Hot Chocolate Festival

When: January 13 to February 14, 2024 (check specific vendors as dates may vary)

Where: Locations in and around Vancouver