Black Bean Coffee just opened its doors in Surrey

A new coffee shop has opened in a former Starbucks, and it’s located inside an Indigo. You can now enjoy a cup of Black Bean Coffee while book shopping.

Located at 2453 161a Street in Surrey, Black Bean opened in May 2024 and is “providing a high quality coffee experience.” On the menu you’ll find your standard line of coffee favourites alongside smoothies and frappes.

While this spot is attached to an Indigo, it does have seating for dine-in.

“We have a commitment to using only the finest organic ingredients and the best coffee beans available the world has to offer,” the coffee shop shared on its website. “We understand that coffee beans and other related ingredients used in coffee making are just as important as the preparation process. Thus, we always go the extra mile to source the freshest ingredients and most flavourful beans for our customers.”

In 2021, Starbucks announced it would close up to 300 stores across Canada. Since then, Starbucks partnered with Calgary-based coffee company Good Earth to open coffee shops in some of the vacated Starbucks properties. This location was one of the spots not taken over by Good Earth.

