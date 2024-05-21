Canadian chain Good Earth Coffeehouse recently launched its new summer drink lineup, and with it, a pretty sweet promotion to get customers to try it.

The four new drinks include:

Orange Blossom & Ruby Grapefruit Tea: A blend of Orange Blossom tea and Good Earth’s house-made Lemonade with a splash of Ruby Red Grapefruit syrup and topped with a slice of salted grapefruit.

A blend of Orange Blossom tea and Good Earth’s house-made Lemonade with a splash of Ruby Red Grapefruit syrup and topped with a slice of salted grapefruit. Grapefruit & Cucumber Spritzer: Infused with Orange Blossom tea, Ruby Red Grapefruit syrup, and a dash of Cucumber essence.

Infused with Orange Blossom tea, Ruby Red Grapefruit syrup, and a dash of Cucumber essence. Coconut Cold Brew with Cold Foam: Good Earth’s signature Cold Brew topped with velvety smooth coconut-infused cold foam.

Good Earth’s signature Cold Brew topped with velvety smooth coconut-infused cold foam. Butterfly Pea Flower Lemonade: Layers of house-made Lemonade, Butterfly Pea Flower tea, and Coconut syrup.

As part of the launch, Good Earth is offering rewards members a free medium of one of these seasonal beverages. What’s even better is that this offer is available to both new and current rewards members, meaning you can sign up right now to get this free drink deal. This promotion is available from now until June 4.

Good Earth has 60 locations throughout Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and Ontario, with its first location opening in Calgary in 1991. The coffee chain shared that it’s “focused on creating a unique experience for customers through the combination of a distinctive coffeehouse environment with social and environmental responsibility.”

Will you be trying one of these new summer beverages? Let us know in the comments.