We’ve talked about Big Way Hot Pot’s big plans before, but it seems the locally founded hot pot brand is not slowing down anytime soon.

Big Way Hot Pot started out in Burnaby before opening a second location there earlier this year. Then, Big Way opened a location in Richmond, which opened this past July, and its downtown Vancouver location has just opened this week.

The brand has also shared with Dished that two additional locations are currently in the works, which would bring the number of Big Way Hot Pot locations up to six across the Lower Mainland.

A representative shared that a second Richmond location is set to open in Spring 2024, and a location in Lougheed is also underway, with plans for a Summer 2024 opening.

Known for its customizable personal hot pots with a huge array of ingredient options (more than 100!), eight different types of soup broths, and free soft-serve ice cream, Big Way is more than a restaurant – it’s a whole dining experience.

We may have a while to wait for these new spots, but until then, you can visit Big Way at its two Burnaby locations, in Richmond, or at its newest spot in downtown Vancouver at 778 Robson Street.