Big Way Hot Pot has been making big moves as of late.

The hot pot restaurant originally operated one location in Burnaby before opening a second one there earlier this year.

Now, Big Way has shared with Dished that its third Metro Vancouver location is slated to open in Richmond at the beginning of July.

This opening is great news for fans of the brand, as the two Burnaby locations – at 7-4300 Kingsway and 5-4250 Kingsway – are quite close to each other, and this new location will offer an additional destination to check out.

The Richmond location will be at 4940 No.3 Road #123 with an official opening set for July 1.

In addition to this spot, Big Way has shared with Dished that its downtown Vancouver location is currently in the works and will open at 778 Robson Street once details are “finalized.”

Big Way Hot Pot is known for its customizable personal hot pots with a huge array of ingredient options (more than 100!), eight different types of soup broths, and free soft-serve ice cream.

Big Way Hot Pot – Richmond

Address: 4940 No.3 Road #123, Richmond

