Big news for Big Way Hot Pot this week: the local restaurant has shared with Dished that it is set to open a second Burnaby location very soon.

In an email sent to Dished, the restaurant says it plans to “start the New Year with a bang.”

“We are thrilled to announce that we will be opening a second location in Burnaby soon,” Big Way shares.

The restaurant currently operates one location at 7-4300 Kingsway in Burnaby and plans to open its second at 5-4250 Kingsway, which is curiously just steps away from its first spot.

Big Way plans to grand open this second Burnaby location sometime in February, “if everything goes well,” the restaurant tells us.

Earlier in November, Big Way revealed its plans to open two new locations, in Richmond and in downtown Vancouver, but tell us that for these two spots, “there is a lot of work to be done.”

Big Way Hot Pot is known for its customizable personal hot pots with a huge array of ingredient options (more than 100!), eight different types of soup broths, and free soft-serve ice cream.

Big Way Hot Pot – Burnaby

Address: 5-4250 Kingsway, Burnaby

