Linda and Derrick are no strangers to the culinary scene in Vancouver.

Eight years ago, the couple operated a restaurant called Balilicious Modern Indonesian that was located at Cambie Street and 19th Avenue.

“Due to the construction of the Canada Line then, it devastated many small businesses and livelihoods including us,” Linda tells us.

Since then, the two have been selling their iconic sauces at farmers’ markets around the city, including their unique peanut sauces and spicy chili sambals – a suggestion made by devoted customers who missed the days of being able to dine at the restaurant.

“There were no more Indonesian restaurants to be found in Vancouver, thus customers asked for our sauces to remake some of their favourite dishes from our restaurant,” Linda explains.

Now, Linda and Derrick have launched a new endeavour: Vancouver’s first authentic Indonesian food truck called Bali Bites.

Bali Bites is a new project from the couple, serving up Indonesian favourites such as beef rendang, gado gado salad, coconut chicken, nasi goreng (fried rice), mie goreng (fried noodles), and satays, as well as refreshing drinks to complement the food.

The food truck has just soft launched, but has already been serving up its authentic eats at the UBC Farmers’ Market, the Steveston Farmers’ Market, and the Mount Pleasant Farmers’ Market. Bali Bites can be found next at the False Creek Farmers’ Market today from 3 pm to 7 pm, and then again at the next Steveston Farmers’ Market.

Keep your eyes peeled for this exciting new food truck around town, or keep updated on its whereabouts on its Instagram and Facebook pages.

Address: Various locations

Instagram