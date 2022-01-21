3 unforgettable restaurant bathrooms you need to visit in Vancouver

Going to the bathroom while out for a meal is a rather boring endeavour, but it doesn’t have to be that way.

Unique and over-the-top bathrooms can make anyone’s trip to the loo a whole lot more memorable.

In fact, Vancouver is home to some of the most elegant, and also funkiest, restaurant bathrooms in Canada, which can take your experience between bites to a whole new level.

Here are three of the best restaurant bathrooms in Vancouver.

In 2018 one of Vancouver’s best Vietnamese restaurants made the shortlist for a Canada-wide contest and it had nothing to do with their delicious and authentic cuisine. Anh and Chi, located at 3388 Main Street, was a finalist in Canada’s Best Restroom Contest.

Anh and Chi’s bathroom is nothing less than breathtaking. The vibrant colours, detailed patterns, and gold finishing make it hard to believe this spot is even a bathroom.

Address: 3388 Main Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-878-8883

It’s no secret that Canadian A-list actor Ryan Reynolds loves his hometown of Vancouver, but one bar in town might love him even more than he loves this city…or at least…its bathroom might.

Glitch Retro Arcade Bar has a lot to look at. The Kitsilano bar is ’80s and ’90s-themed and has more games than you could dream of, and also, a Ryan Reynolds-themed restroom.

Address: 2287 West Broadway, Vancouver

Phone: 604-288-4400

The popular Mediterranean restaurant, situated on Commerical Drive, has a one-of-a-kind ode to famous American actress Jennifer Aniston.

Our favourite A-list star and Friends cast member is plastered around the bathroom in Loula’s, and to top it all off, there’s a John Stamos one to feast your eyes on as well.

Address: 1608 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

Phone: 604-255-3787

