4 hottest new restaurants in Metro Vancouver

Each floor of the highly anticipated restaurant offers a unique vibe and includes views of The Amazing Brentwood Plaza and Burnaby’s skyline.

The first level is a lively lounge with a central bar, plenty of TVs, and a state-of-the-art sound system, making it the perfect place to catch the game.

On the second level, expect a modern dining room with booth seating and a flexible layout for larger groups.

On the third floor, you’ll find a heated rooftop patio offering breathtaking views. It is fully enclosed and has a retractable roof, so it can be enjoyed year-round. Now that pesky Metro Vancouver rain won’t get in the way of patio season.

Address: 4580 Brentwood Blvd #012-11, Burnaby — In The Amazing Brentwood Plaza

We love a first here at Dished, so you know we needed to go and check it out. Here are our honest thoughts on the new Korean soul food restaurant Jinmi.

The restaurant’s interior was beautiful, with plenty of natural light and wood accents. But as much as we could’ve spent time admiring it, we were hungry and ready to devour some Korean soul food.

Everything was delicious, and the crab had this rich, umami flavour we just loved. Some people may be turned away at the thought of eating raw crab, but if you give it a chance, we promise it’s worth it. If you’re a fan of any kind of seafood, you’re going to love this.

Address: 854 Denman Street, Vancouver

Here at Dished, we are no strangers to solo dining, but we understand that this can be intimidating to many people.

That’s why we were so excited when we heard that Ramen One was bringing an individual booth ramen experience to Vancouver. Plus, bowls start at just $10.

Address: 433 W Broadway, Vancouver

