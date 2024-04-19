4 hottest new restaurants in Metro Vancouver
“New,” “Vancouver,” and “restaurants” are our three favourite words, so here’s the latest in local food and beverage.
There are tons of establishments in and around the city that have recently opened for the first time, but how do you pick which ones are worth hitting up?
We’ve done the tough work for you and created this shortlist of reopenings and openings you should be paying attention to — you’re welcome, foodies.
Here are some noteworthy new restaurants and food spots in and around Vancouver that you need to try.
Tap & Barrel Brentwood
Each floor of the highly anticipated restaurant offers a unique vibe and includes views of The Amazing Brentwood Plaza and Burnaby’s skyline.
The first level is a lively lounge with a central bar, plenty of TVs, and a state-of-the-art sound system, making it the perfect place to catch the game.
On the second level, expect a modern dining room with booth seating and a flexible layout for larger groups.
On the third floor, you’ll find a heated rooftop patio offering breathtaking views. It is fully enclosed and has a retractable roof, so it can be enjoyed year-round. Now that pesky Metro Vancouver rain won’t get in the way of patio season.
Address: 4580 Brentwood Blvd #012-11, Burnaby — In The Amazing Brentwood Plaza
Kinton Ramen — Robson Street
Located at 420 Robson Street, Kinton downtown took over the former address of sandwich joint Hubbub, which quietly closed up shop at both its Vancouver locations earlier this year.
The noodle joint is known for its authentic Japanese ramen and casual atmosphere. Patrons can expect eats for lunch and dinner developed by executive chef Aki Urata.
The brand currently operates BC locations at UBC, in North Vancouver, and in Surrey. Kinton has shared that a Marine Gateway eatery is on the way. This outpost is slated to open later in April at 434 SW Marine Drive.
Address: 420 Robson Street, Vancouver
Jinmi
We love a first here at Dished, so you know we needed to go and check it out. Here are our honest thoughts on the new Korean soul food restaurant Jinmi.
The restaurant’s interior was beautiful, with plenty of natural light and wood accents. But as much as we could’ve spent time admiring it, we were hungry and ready to devour some Korean soul food.
Everything was delicious, and the crab had this rich, umami flavour we just loved. Some people may be turned away at the thought of eating raw crab, but if you give it a chance, we promise it’s worth it. If you’re a fan of any kind of seafood, you’re going to love this.
Address: 854 Denman Street, Vancouver
Ramen One
Here at Dished, we are no strangers to solo dining, but we understand that this can be intimidating to many people.
That’s why we were so excited when we heard that Ramen One was bringing an individual booth ramen experience to Vancouver. Plus, bowls start at just $10.
Address: 433 W Broadway, Vancouver
