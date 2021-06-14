The time has finally come: our annual list of the best new patios in Vancouver is here. It’s always a blast to see the incredible outdoor spaces that pop up in every corner of the city, and this year it feels like there are more places to dine and drink al fresco than ever before.

From hidden hole-in-the-wall gems to a rooftop garden paradise that was given new life, Vancouver’s patio game has seriously never been stronger.

Here is our list of the six best new patios in Vancouver.

We love a hidden patio situation, but Vancouver’s newest out-of-sight outdoor space might just take the cake when it comes to cool factor. It’s called Chupito and, from the photos, you’d probably have a tough time identifying its whereabouts at first. Chupito can be accessed from the back alley at 322 W Hastings Street. It’s now open Monday to Friday from 5 pm until late and on weekends from noon until late.

Address: 322 W Hastings Street, Vancouver

Folks can now head into this 1795 Beach Avenue restaurant and enjoy over 100 beers on tap and quality comfort eats on its sprawling covered patio. If you’re looking for some casual good times on a year-round patio with a retractable roof, the views and vibes here can’t be beat.

Address: 1795 Beach Avenue, Vancouver

Vancouver has no shortage of patios, but that doesn’t mean we aren’t excited about the new seasonal ones popping up, like at the Fairmont Pacific Rim. The contemporary hotel has unveiled a grassy patio located in its front plaza. The space is a collaboration between Oakridge and Westbank. The patio has individual fire pits, lounge areas, and tables with umbrellas where patrons can sit down and enjoy offerings from the Fairmont Pacific Rim’s Executive Chef Damon Campbell’s new food truck.

Address: Fairmont Pacific Rim front plaza — 1038 Canada Place, Vancouver

Same location, fresh new look and vibe. The Roof at Black + Blue has been given new life thanks to a dreamy garden makeover and menu refresh. This hidden oasis offers everything from fresh salads to proteins to a show-stopping seafood tower.

Address: 1032 Alberni Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-637-0777

An already highly coveted patio destination has expanded even further. Beach House Restaurant unveiled a new extended patio in West Vancouver this spring. West Vancouver residents can look forward to sitting down in one of the 66 new outdoor seats on the patio pop-up to enjoy seafood, cocktails, and a stunning view of Burrard Inlet.

Address: 150 25th Street, West Vancouver

Parallel 49 Brewing Company has unveiled an incredible new outdoor space for us to enjoy this season. Behold, the East Vancouver brewery and tasting room’s fresh, 120-seat beer garden. In addition to being a total sun trap, this new oasis is surrounded by Japanese Maples, brewery tanks, hanging Edison lightbulbs, and even boasts a view of the mountains.

Address: 1950 Triumph Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-558-2739

