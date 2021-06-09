3 new and notable loaded burger concepts to check out in Vancouver

If you’re a regular Dished Vancouver reader, then you know we are serious burger enthusiasts. In addition to keeping up with the best burgers in Vancouver, we are always on the lookout for fresh handhelds in the city.

New, noteworthy, and incredibly cheesy and beefy — here are the newest loaded burger concepts to check out in Vancouver.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ryan Manning (@hungrymanning)

Earlier this year, popular purveyor MrBeast Burger finally arrived in select Canadian cities, and it looks like Vancouver is the next lucky location to get these handhelds. MrBeast Burger is slinging its smashed burgers, crispy chicken sandwiches, outrageous grilled cheeses, and seasoned crinkle fries from a ghost kitchen at 987 Helmcken Street in Vancouver.

You can order this famous grub via Uber Eats, DoorDash, and Skip The Dishes from around 11 am till late.

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🥇🍔 PIGOT’S BURGER CLUB 🍔🥇 (@pigotsburgerclub)

Calgary-based chef Mike Pigot has brought his American-style cheeseburger pop-up to Vancouver. Pickup orders can be made online and will be collected at CRAFT English Bay in Vancouver’s West End.

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @between2bunsburgers

Not technically very new, but newly reopened for dine-in as of June 9, so it’s notable and must be included on the list. Between 2 Buns started as a pop-up this past winter and has slowly established itself as one of the must-try burgers in Vancouver. Grab a burger and a seat at its brick-and-mortar location Wednesday to Friday from 4 to 8 pm and weekends from 2 to 8 pm.

Address: 105 E Pender, Vancouver

Instagram