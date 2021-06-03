Vancouver has no shortage of patios, but that doesn’t mean we aren’t excited about the new seasonal ones popping up like at the Fairmont Pacific Rim.

The contemporary hotel has unveiled a grassy patio located in its front plaza. The space is a collaboration between Oakridge and Westbank.

Inspired by the design for the 10-acre park at Oakridge Park, the Oakridge x Pac Rim Patio is now open to the public.

The outdoor space features “distinct, carved hills creating topographic forms” and offers over 50 seats.

The patio has individual fire pits, lounge areas, and tables with umbrellas where patrons can sit down and enjoy offerings from the Fairmont Pacific Rim’s Executive Chef Damon Campbell’s new food truck.

Expect eats like the Spicy Tuna Hand Roll, Asian Crunch Noodle Salad, the Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich, to name just a few.

When it comes to sips on the patio, Creative Beverage Director Grant Sceney has curated a selection of cocktails, Strathcona beer, and wines to choose from.

Summer programming like live music, Fleurs de Villes ROSÉ installations, and even fitness classes will take place on the front plaza patio this year.

You can find this stunning space open daily from noon to 8 pm with live music Sunday through Wednesday from noon to 4 pm and Thursday through Saturday from 12:30 to 8 pm.

Seats are first-come-first-serve, and you can order takeout from the truck through Ritual if you’re grabbing to-go.

Oakridge x Pac Rim Patio

When: Daily from noon to 8 pm

Where: Fairmont Pacific Rim front plaza — 1038 Canada Place, Vancouver