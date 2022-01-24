8 breathtaking places to go ice skating in Canada this winter

Canadians coast to coast are breaking free from their local indoor ice rinks and taking to the wild.

Following local safety guidelines and heading to the ice with your skates in tow, you can glide in a real winter wonderland in pretty much every province and territory!

Here are some of the most breathtaking places to go ice skating in Canada that ought to be on your winter bucket list:

Ice skating in Canada

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝓑𝓪𝓭 𝓣𝓪𝓽𝓽𝓸𝓸 𝓑𝓻𝓮𝔀𝓲𝓷𝓰 (@badtattoobrewing)

This adorable one-kilometre loop at Apex Mountain Resort in Penticton is a refreshing way to ice skate in BC.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Columbia Valley (@livecolumbiavalley)



This incredibly long 30 km ice skating trail in the Rockies is perfect for challenging your long-distance skating.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Morgan Stock (@morganlstock)

With a castle-like hotel perched on the frozen lake edge surrounded by mountains, this could be the most beautiful place in Canada to lace up.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saskatchewan Provincial Parks (@saskparks)

You can skate through a winding path in Saskatchewan’s Echo Valley Provincial Park, just an hour away from Regina.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Forks (@theforkswinnipeg)

Lace up and take to Winnipeg’s frozen waterways and see the city from a new perspective while getting in some outdoor activity.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ottawa Life Magazine (@ottawalifemag)



Is there anything more iconically Canadian than a skate along Ottawa’s Rideau Canal? This has to be on your Canadian travel bucket list.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sarah Marshall (@_sarah_marshall)

About two and a half hours north of Toronto, you can find this wide, forested ice skating trail. Next time you need a weekend outdoors, take to the ice here!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Julia Weber ✨ Canadian Travel (@littlemissottawa)

Why skate in circles when you can skate along an icy maze? This spot in Quebec, not far from Ottawa, gets lit up at night so you can skate through an illuminated winter wonderland.