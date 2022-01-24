CuratedTravelOutdoors

8 breathtaking places to go ice skating in Canada this winter

Sarah Anderson
Sarah Anderson
|
Jan 24 2022, 6:41 pm
8 breathtaking places to go ice skating in Canada this winter
kasakphoto/Shutterstock

Canadians coast to coast are breaking free from their local indoor ice rinks and taking to the wild.

Following local safety guidelines and heading to the ice with your skates in tow, you can glide in a real winter wonderland in pretty much every province and territory!

Here are some of the most breathtaking places to go ice skating in Canada that ought to be on your winter bucket list:

Ice skating in Canada

Adventure Skating Loop, BC

This adorable one-kilometre loop at Apex Mountain Resort in Penticton is a refreshing way to ice skate in BC.

Lake Windermere Whiteway, BC

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Columbia Valley (@livecolumbiavalley)


This incredibly long 30 km ice skating trail in the Rockies is perfect for challenging your long-distance skating.

Lake Louise, Alberta

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Morgan Stock (@morganlstock)

With a castle-like hotel perched on the frozen lake edge surrounded by mountains, this could be the most beautiful place in Canada to lace up.

Echo Valley Provincial Park, Saskatchewan

You can skate through a winding path in Saskatchewan’s Echo Valley Provincial Park, just an hour away from Regina.

Nestaweya River Trail, Manitoba

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Forks (@theforkswinnipeg)

Lace up and take to Winnipeg’s frozen waterways and see the city from a new perspective while getting in some outdoor activity.

Rideau Canal, Ontario

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ottawa Life Magazine (@ottawalifemag)


Is there anything more iconically Canadian than a skate along Ottawa’s Rideau Canal? This has to be on your Canadian travel bucket list.

Arrowhead Provincial Park, Ontario

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sarah Marshall (@_sarah_marshall)

About two and a half hours north of Toronto, you can find this wide, forested ice skating trail. Next time you need a weekend outdoors, take to the ice here!

Parc nature Eco-Odyssée Skating maze, Quebec

Why skate in circles when you can skate along an icy maze? This spot in Quebec, not far from Ottawa, gets lit up at night so you can skate through an illuminated winter wonderland.

Sarah AndersonSarah Anderson
+ Curated
+ Travel
+ Outdoors
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT