MappedBucket ListCuratedTravelOutdoors

7 movie-inspired Airbnbs you can stay at in Canada

Sarah Anderson
Sarah Anderson
|
Jan 15 2022, 11:03 pm
7 movie-inspired Airbnbs you can stay at in Canada
Airbnb

Calling all movie-lovers and cinephiles! Canada is home to some of the best movie-inspired Airbnbs that are perfect for your next staycation.

Whether you’re a die-hard Harry Potter or Lord of the Rings fan, there’s sure to be a unique fantasy getaway on this list that’s perfect for your next trip.

Here are some of the most bucket-list-worthy Canadian Airbnb adventures that are ready for their close-up shot:

Airbnbs like: Harry Potter

The Common Room

Harry Potter

Airbnb

This Airbnb Superhost transformed their ordinary Victoria apartment into an extraordinary magical adventure.

Harry Potter-themed room

Airbnb

Airbnb

This Fredericton, New Brunswick room is a heart-warming love letter to the Harry Potter series complete with owl-shaped folded towels and lots of wizardly accouterments.

Airbnb like: Wes Anderson movies

airbnb

Airbnb

Recalling films like The Royal Tenenbaums, Rushmore, and Moonrise Kingdom – this whimsical home in Ontario’s Prince Edward County is an escape that any indie-movie lover would enjoy.

Airbnb like: The Lighthouse

airbnb

Airbnb

Starring Willem DaFoe and Robert Pattinson, The Lighthouse was a striking film that took place almost entirely inside a lighthouse. You can stay at a colourful lighthouse for yourself in New Brunswick.

Airbnbs like: Lord of the Rings

Hobbit House

airbnb

Airbnb

This unique and affordable Airbnb in Nominingue, Québec, makes for an outdoorsy getaway where you can live out a LoTR fantasy.

Second Breakfast Hideaway

airbnb

Airbnb

Fit for a Hobbit, this beautiful earthhouse near Osoyoos in BC has to be on your travel bucket list if you are a J.R.R. Tolkien fan.

Airbnb like: Star Wars

airbnb

Airbnb

At first look, this might seem like an ordinary Montreal apartment. But look closely and you’ll see stylish touches that pay homage to Star Wars.

Sarah AndersonSarah Anderson
+ Mapped
+ Bucket List
+ Curated
+ Travel
+ Outdoors
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT