7 movie-inspired Airbnbs you can stay at in Canada

Calling all movie-lovers and cinephiles! Canada is home to some of the best movie-inspired Airbnbs that are perfect for your next staycation.

Whether you’re a die-hard Harry Potter or Lord of the Rings fan, there’s sure to be a unique fantasy getaway on this list that’s perfect for your next trip.

Here are some of the most bucket-list-worthy Canadian Airbnb adventures that are ready for their close-up shot:

Airbnbs like: Harry Potter

This Airbnb Superhost transformed their ordinary Victoria apartment into an extraordinary magical adventure.

This Fredericton, New Brunswick room is a heart-warming love letter to the Harry Potter series complete with owl-shaped folded towels and lots of wizardly accouterments.

Recalling films like The Royal Tenenbaums, Rushmore, and Moonrise Kingdom – this whimsical home in Ontario’s Prince Edward County is an escape that any indie-movie lover would enjoy.

Starring Willem DaFoe and Robert Pattinson, The Lighthouse was a striking film that took place almost entirely inside a lighthouse. You can stay at a colourful lighthouse for yourself in New Brunswick.

Airbnbs like: Lord of the Rings

This unique and affordable Airbnb in Nominingue, Québec, makes for an outdoorsy getaway where you can live out a LoTR fantasy.

Fit for a Hobbit, this beautiful earthhouse near Osoyoos in BC has to be on your travel bucket list if you are a J.R.R. Tolkien fan.

At first look, this might seem like an ordinary Montreal apartment. But look closely and you’ll see stylish touches that pay homage to Star Wars.