Instagram-famous figure skater calls Alberta spot "the most beautiful place to skate" (VIDEO)

Elladj Baldé, a figure skater known for posting videos of his ice tricks and flips to Instagram, recently went for a skate at an iconic Alberta spot.

Baldé, who performed in Calgary this past December as part of a fundraiser, shared a video to Instagram on Sunday showing off his incredible skills at Lake Louise.

“I had to do this one in the mountains on Lake Louise!” Baldé wrote in the post, adding “Isn’t this the most beautiful place to skate[?]”

The figure skater, with the stunning Rockies and the Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise as his backdrop, created a classic Canadian moment.

The video was directed and choreographed by Michelle Dawley, with videography by Carlotta Edwards. The performance is set to the song “Mount Everest” by Labrinth.

On Monday, Baldé posted another video from his time at Lake Louise, captioned “This is what I went through to create my latest video…”

The video shows the skater stumbling and catching himself, and sometimes falling.

If you’ve been out skating this season and had an epic fall, you’re not alone — it even happens to the pros!