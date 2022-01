Instagram-famous figure skater calls Alberta spot "the most beautiful place to skate" (VIDEO)

Elladj BaldƩ, a figure skater known for posting videos of his ice tricks and flips to Instagram, recently went for a skate at an iconic Alberta spot.

BaldƩ, who performed in Calgary this past December as part of a fundraiser, shared a video to Instagram on Sunday showing off his incredible skills at Lake Louise.

“I had to do this one in the mountains on Lake Louise!” BaldĆ© wrote in the post, adding “Isnā€™t this the most beautiful place to skate[?]”

The figure skater, with the stunning Rockies and the Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise as his backdrop, created a classic Canadian moment.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by E L L A D J B A L D EĢ (@elladjbalde)

The video was directed and choreographed by Michelle Dawley, with videography by Carlotta Edwards. The performance is set to the song “Mount Everest” by Labrinth.

On Monday, BaldĆ© posted another video from his time at Lake Louise, captioned “This is what I went through to create my latest videoā€¦”

The video shows the skater stumbling and catching himself, and sometimes falling.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by E L L A D J B A L D EĢ (@elladjbalde)

If you’ve been out skating this season and had an epic fall, you’re not alone — it even happens to the pros!