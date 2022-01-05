This skating trail through the forest near Toronto is now open

Toronto is home to many outdoor rinks, but none are quite as gorgeous as this open-air tree-lined skating trail.

Just over two hours outside of the city, Arrowhead Provincial Park turns into a winter wonderland each year with a 1.3 km ice trail through the forest. After mild weather and much waiting, it’s officially been cold enough for the skating trail to open!

Usually open in time for the holidays, this year’s warm Ontario winter delayed the opening. Ontarians rejoiced at the news that the trail is finally open for business as their post announcing the opening garnered more than 12,000 likes in less than 24 hours.

For weeks, commenters on Instagram were asking when the trail would be ready for skating. The park provides regular updates about the state of the rink, and now that it’s ready, grab your skates and get going!

The park is a popular attraction in the winter, so it’s always best to book your permit in advance! If it’s too busy and you don’t have a permit, you could be turned away. You can book a vehicle permit five days in advance. Click here to book yours.

It’s not just skating; Arrowhead Provincial Park boasts a whole host of winter activities, including snowshoeing and cross-country skiing. Make sure you check which activities are available as they don’t yet have enough snow for skiing.

They also do Fire & Ice nights on the skating trail, with hundreds of tiki torches along the route. These are select nights, usually Friday and Saturday, once the ice is thick enough for skating. Fire & Ice nights are very popular, so try to book ahead to guarantee a slot.

Happy skating!