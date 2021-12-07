Ice bubbles at this lake in Alberta are road-trip worthy

Time for a road trip! Ice bubbles that form in a lake in Alberta are a must-visit this winter.

The ice bubbles bloom under Abraham Lake like flowers, making for a stunning sight.

The phenomenon under the hardened surface of the lake west of Nordegg is the result of pockets of methane gas that get trapped in the ice creating a staggering vision of bubbles scattered across the surface.

You might also like: These frozen waterfalls are a must-visit winter attraction in Alberta's Rockies

These are the shipping deadlines for Canada Post this holiday season

Wild weather: Why some winter storms are named Alberta Clippers

You can pack your skates and hit the lake, gliding over the bubbles while surrounded by the Rockies. It’s a wonderful experience, but it can be pretty windy some days, so check the forecast before you head out.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Wilder Photography (@davidwilderphoto)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Backpackerinc (@backpackerinc)

How to get there

Those driving from Edmonton will simply need to head south towards Red Deer before hopping onto Highway 11 and heading west for a 3.5-hour drive.

If you are heading out from Calgary, Google Maps suggests zipping through Canmore, Banff and much of the Rockies via the Trans Canada Highway and Highway 93 before hanging a right at Saskatchewan River Crossing. Follow the David Thompson Highway until Abraham Lake is to your right.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pocket Destinations (@pocketdestinations)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Five Islands & Tata 📍 (@ainsliesabean)

The artificial lake is Alberta’s largest reservoir and is more than 30 kilometres long.

While you are out enjoying the ice bubbles, why not check out these two frozen waterfalls in the area that are natural beauties.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bouncer’s adventures (@themountainshepherd)