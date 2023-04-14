Reflections Terrace at Rosewood Hotel Georgia, one of Vancouver’s swankiest rooftop patios, is gearing up to open for the season.

This elegant outdoor lounge, located in the inner courtyard of the hotel’s fourth floor, is known for its picture-perfect bar, light tapas-inspired dishes, and laid-back vibe.

It’s been a minute since we were able to enjoy this much-loved breezy space, so we’re very excited to announce it’s opening soon, and you can book a reservation right now.

Guests can look forward to lounging in this urban oasis while enjoying a seasonal menu of cocktails and shared plates for lunch and dinner.

Reflections will also be offering a weekend brunch starting April 22. This service will be available on Saturdays and Sundays from 9 am to 2 pm.

The spring reopening date for Reflections Terrace is April 17. Be sure to check it out when you can!

Reflections Terrace

Address: Rosewood Hotel Georgia – 801 W Georgia Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-673-7043

Facebook | Instagram